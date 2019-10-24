ImagineAR™ 'AR-as-a-Service' Platform Launched by Imagination Park

"We are excited to make immersive AR instantly available and affordable to all businesses who want to utilize AR campaigns for their consumer audiences but couldn't afford it until today" said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of Imagination Park, "The AR activations created on a desktop include advanced consumer activation features such as videos, images, coupons, website signups, product information at no additional cost. ImagineAR TM is the only AR-as-a-Service platform in the world with these capabilities fully integrated today."

Silverrstieen continued, "For consumers to view the AR immersive activations, they just download and use the ImagineARTM mobile App available which is available in both IOS and Android mobile stores. For example, businesses can deliver an AR Zombie for Halloween instantly into their brick and mortar store; shoppers can take pictures and share immediately in social media with ImagineARTM while simultaneously receiving in-store coupons. This is an effective retail activation strategy to drive consumer engagement and purchases."

SDK/API integration with Existing Mobile Apps

ImagineARTM also is announcing that it is making SDK (Software Development Kit) and API's (Application Program Interface) available in the first quarter 2020 for companies to integrate the ImagineARTM platform with their existing mobile app. Larger companies and brands, who have significantly invested in their mobile app, can instantly create AR immersive campaigns to further expand consumer usage, activation, and downloads. These products will be available through an annual license agreement from the company.

Snapchat, Facebook, and WebAR Augmented Reality Services

ImagineARTM is pleased to launch a new Experience Design & Development studio that will collaborate with brands to create custom "no app download required" experiences for Snapchat, Facebook and Mobile-Browser Augmented Reality (AR) experiences.

About Imagination Park

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for desktops that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineARTM. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR.com mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores.

