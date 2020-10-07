ImagineAR Supports Chef Claudy Pierre's for E.A.T. Initiative & 2020 World Food Day Celebration

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Oct. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) is providing its augmented reality self-service platform to support Chef Claudy Pierre's E.A.T. Initiative program in partnership with Pittsburgh Gateways' Energy Innovation Center (EIC) in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. During this pandemic, Pierre has started providing food to the community from the EIC Kitchen and has donated over 30,000 meals and Blessing Boxes, thanks to the support of the EIC and corporate partners such as Chime Bank and Super Bakery.

"Since the beginning of the pandemic we have been able to serve local residents over 30,000 meals," said Pierre. "AR provides us an innovative way to tell our EIC story and recognize corporate partners like Chime Bank. ImagineAR technology is really cool, and the community reaction has been overwhelming."

The ImagineAR program includes using the ImagineAR app to deliver a motivational video message about the program and an interactive 3D AR mascot of Pierre. Recently, recipients of the Blessing Boxes were asked to download the ImagineAR app and scan the Blessing Boxes logo to instantly experience the motivational video on their mobile phone. In addition, the 3D mascot of Pierre will be used for social media programs to extend community awareness.

Neal Bendesky, Vice President of Sales for ImagineAR, said, "We are proud to support the EIC and Chef Claudy for their community outreach program. Chef Claudy's commitment as a stakeholder in Pittsburgh is the type of leadership that represents necessary strides in our country. We're excited to utilize his 3D AR image to create social media activations and build the EIC's AR community."

The EIC and ImagineAR partnership was recently developed by former 15-year NFL quarterback Gus Frerotte, who houses his media production unit at the EIC. Frerotte, Bendesky and ImagineAR CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen, along with Robert Meeder, President and CEO of Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation and the EIC, are supporting Pierre's community outreach as a start to introducing trending technology like AR to support local and regional businesses.

"Chef Claudy is a hometown hero, and we hope other corporations rally around his efforts during these uncharted times," added Frerotte.

On October 16, 2020, the E.A.T. Initiative will host the 2020 World Food Day Celebration as the City of Pittsburgh's official acknowledgement of the 75th Anniversary of World Food Day, hosted by the United Nation's Food & Agriculture Organization.

About Pittsburgh Gateway

Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation's mission is to provide strategic planning, development and direct management assistance for communities, community-based economic development organizations, research & academic institutions and private entities seeking the acceleration of technology-based businesses. Incorporated into this mission is our goal to combat community deterioration in the City of Pittsburgh and other economically distressed areas of Pennsylvania. Pittsburgh Gateways Corporation is registered as a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. For more information, visit www.pghgateways.org/.

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for desktops that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR.com mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode SDK. For more information or to explore working with ImagineAR, please visit www.imaginear.com.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

We encourage you to do your own due diligence and ask your broker if ImagineAR Entertainment Inc. (CSE: IP) is suitable for your particular investment portfolio*.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. The forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by ImagineAR's management. Although ImagineAR believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because ImagineAR can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and ImagineAR disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE ImagineAR

For further information: Alen Paul Silverrstieen, President & CEO, (818) 850-2490; Liz Harper, Communications Coordinator, [email protected]

Related Links

www.imaginationpark.com

