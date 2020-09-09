ImagineAR Signs Five Year $250,000 USD Licensing Agreement with WaV Sports & Entertainment

Contract Revenue is $250,000 USD Plus 5 Year Joint Partnership Program Revenue Fees

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Sept. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") is excited to announce the signing of a five year $250,000USD licensing agreement to provide its Augmented Reality Platform to WaV Sports & Entertainment for the launch of their new proprietary line of global sports engagement products. In addition to the five-year licensing fee, the agreement also provides for joint revenue sharing fees over the term which can significantly increase the annual revenue for ImagineAR.

Brian Klaasmeyer, Co-Founder & Managing Partner of WaV Sports & Entertainment stated "Our partnership with ImagineARTM is going to address the new paradigm required today in professional sports for fan engagement and activation. The ImagineAR augmented reality platform is truly a gamechanger for sports organizations and athletes to deliver in-home mobile phone engagement and drive consistent recurring monthly revenue for them. We are extremely optimistic that with our experienced executive team, we will generate significant revenue for our clients for years."

Dean Dalton, Co-Found & Managing Partner of WaV Sports & Entertainment, and former NFL Minnesota Vikings Coach added "We have been analyzing new technologies and platforms for revolutionizing sports and fan engagement. Augmented Reality has been one of our keystone requirements and the ImagineAR platform is years ahead of every other company today."

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, stated "Our new advisor, Gus Frerotte, introduced the founders of WaV Sports and Entertainment to ImagineAR as he realized the potential of a partnership for both organizations. We believe the WaV Sports fan engagement business model and current relationships are going to be a catalyst for driving significant revenue for ImagineAR in 2020 and for the duration of the five-year agreement."

ABOUT WaV Sports & Entertainment

WaV Sports & WaV Sports & Entertainment is a global sports marketing firm that specializes in sports property representation, brand side representation, and the management and production of unique sporting and entertainment events. WaV exclusively represents the NFL Alumni Academy and various other NFL Alumni projects such as their youth educational programming known as Pro Day Experience. WaV Sports & Entertainment has partnered with ImagineAR to expand their reach into the world of sports. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.WaVsports.com

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables sports organizations and businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

