ImagineAR (OTCQB:IPNFF) Signs Multi-Year Licensing Agreement with PBR and Fanmaker to Integrate Immersive Augmented Reality in Mobile App for Live Events

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., April 5, 2022 /CNW/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB) ("ImagineAR" or "Company"), an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to instantly create their own AR mobile campaigns, has announced a multi-year ImagineAR SDK licensing agreement with Fanmaker to integrate SDK into the Professional Bull Riders' (PBR) mobile app, PBRewards.

PBR will utilize the technology to engage with both fans and partners. Using the PBR Mobile app, fans can take pictures and videos with holograms of riders, appearing as if they are really standing next to these athletes, and instantly share the content in social media. PBR partners can also deliver immersive activations at PBR competitions, such as AR Treasure Hunts, for fans to win prizes.

"AR provides a compelling second-screen experience for fans using their mobile phones to capture unique engaging moments," said Kosha Irby, Chief Marketing Officer, PBR. "With ImagineAR integrated into the PBR Rewards Mobile app, fans can create content themselves and further connect with their favorite riders."

The PBRewards mobile app is available free in the iTunes and Google Play store. The AR integration is scheduled to launch at PBR World Finals beginning May 13, 2022.

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, stated, "PBR is a fast-growing, completely new market opportunity for immersive AR fan engagement in the USA. PBR has a history of innovation and now will be delivering rider and sponsorship experiential mobile activation for their live events. ImagineAR is thrilled to become part of the Bull Riding fan experience."

PBR has rapidly transformed into one of the fastest growing sports in America with a growing social media presence. During the 2021 season, PBR social media generated more than 3 billion impressions, 1 billion video views and 1 billion video minutes viewed. Capitalizing on the popularity of bull riding around the world, and the growing appeal of cowboy values, PBR has attracted many international athletes who travel to the United States to compete exclusively in the world's elite bull riding tour.

In early 2022, PBR announced the launch of a new league. PBR Team Series, with eight founding teams playing a 11-events season beginning in July, culminating in a team Finals in Las Vegas. Each team will be based in a home market, playing host to a homestand and Western lifestyle festival. There will also be two "neutral site" events, culminating in a championship at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on November 4-6.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) self-publishing patented platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

2021 STA Category Award Winner for Fan Engagement.

About PBR (Professional Bull Riders):

PBR is the world's premier bull riding organization. More than 500 bull riders compete in more than 200 events annually across the televised PBR Unleash The Beast tour (UTB), which features the top 35 bull riders in the world; the PBR Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour (PWVT); the PBR Touring Pro Division (TPD); and the PBR's international circuits in Australia, Brazil, Canada and Mexico. In 2022, PBR is also launching the PBR Team Series—eight teams of the world's best bull riders competing for a new championship—as well as the PBR Challenger Series with more than 60 annual events nationwide. The organization's digital assets include PBR RidePass on Pluto TV, which is home to Western sports. PBR is a subsidiary of IMG, a global leader in sports, fashion, events and media. For more information, visit PBR.com, or follow on Facebook at Facebook.com/PBR, Twitter at Twitter.com/PBR, and YouTube at YouTube.com/PBR.

