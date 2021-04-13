ImagineAR (OTCQB:IPNFF) Selected by 2 E-Sports & Gaming Teams on Final Hype Sports Innovation Draft Day

ImagineAR Selected by a Total of 17 Major Sports/Broadcasters/E-Sports Organizations During 2021 Hype Sports Innovation Accelerator

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., April 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: OTCQB) ("ImagineAR" or "Company") an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to instantly create their own AR mobile campaigns, is pleased to announce two E-Sports & Gaming Teams selected ImagineAR during the Hype Sports Innovation Final Draft Day on April 12, 2021.

New E-Sports & Gaming Draft Selections:

SK Gaming - SK Gaming is a leading esports organization and one of the world's most recognized brands in competitive video gaming. In the past two decades, SK Gaming managed to win more than 60 major championship titles and millions in prize money earnings across a variety of disciplines. SK dominated several esports titles with the legendary Swedish Counter-Strike team, Quake superstar Rapha, the FIFA twins, its long-standing Warcraft III division or the Brazilian Global Offensive heroes of today, among others.

FC Köln - FC Köln ventured into E-Sport and formed a co-operation with SK Gaming.

Previous Selection List:

NFL: Minnesota Vikings

MLB: Philadelphia Phillies

NHL: St. Louis Blues, Vegas Golden Knights

World Governing Body of Cricket: International Cricket Council (ICC)

World Governing Body of Football: Deutscher Fußball-Bund (DFB)

Bundesliga: 1. FC Koln

Leading provider of Local Sports & News (USA): Sinclair Broadcast Group

Leading provider Mass Media & Sports Properties (Canada): Rogers Sports & Media

Serie A (Top flight of Italian Football): Bologna FC

Uruguayan Primera Division: C.N.deF.

MLS & USL: Inter Miami

Categoria Primera A: Atletico Nacional

Motor Sports Publisher: Automotive Industries (AI)

Motor Sports: Airspeeder

HYPE Sports Innovation has built the largest global ecosystem in sports innovation. With over 40,000 members, including retail brands, athletic clubs, federations and academia together with over 11,000 startups, HYPE has an unrivalled capacity for outreach to global partners across all sectors in this highly diverse field.

Oasis Digital Studios Presents

NFTs – Myths, Markets, Media & Mania

Live Online Webinar Today at 12 pm Eastern

With almost 400 people already registered, the event entitled, NFTs – Myths, Markets, Media & Mania, will be broadcast via Zoom and is free to attend for interested participants, with very limited pre-registered seating still available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Please register at: https://hello.liquidavatar.com/oasis-webinar-registration

Hosted by George Tsolis, CEO Agoracom Investor Relations, Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of Imagine AR and David Lucatch, CEO Liquid Avatar, this fireside chat, presentation, and panelist format event is a must for anyone interested in NFTs. Participants will gain knowledge from industry players, Artists, Talent and other experts, and attendees will have interactive opportunities that will provide a real-world view of the NFT craze, the reality of collecting, and what's next beyond NFTs.

Oasis is also planning some very special reveals of upcoming NFTs and special opportunities for those in attendance.

About NFTs

Non-Fungible Tokens, or NFT are cryptographic assets on a blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that are unique and distinguishable from each other. Unlike cryptocurrency, each NFT is unique and cannot be traded or exchange at equivalency with another NFTs. NFTs generally are connected to a unique digital asset that represents a wide range of tangible and intangible assets like digital and conventional artwork, collectibles, memorabilia, and other items. However, unlike typical NFTs which are generally digital video or images that represent "moments in time" like an NBA Top Shot or piece of artwork, Oasis is creating and deploying embedded AR "triggers" in each Oasis supported NFT, and to support and introduce NFT programs, brands, and participants. The AR component will allow NFT creators to engage users in enabled immersive and "living" shareable experiences through the Liquid Avatar Mobile App and AR enabled websites.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

SOURCE Imagination Park Technologies Inc.

For further information: Alen Paul Silverrstieen, President & CEO, (818) 850-2490

Related Links

https://imaginear.com/

