ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Partners with SPORTFIVE Hungary kft to Deliver Premiere Interactive Mobile Augmented Reality Fan Experiences for Ferencvárosi Torna Club

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE Pa., Feb. 13, 2023 /CNW/ - Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) ("ImagineAR" or "Company"), an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, businesses and enterprises to dynamically create their own AR mobile campaigns, is excited to be selected by SPORTFIVE Hungary kft to deliver immersive AR experiences fully integrated with the official team mobile app for Ferencvárosi Torna Club in Spring 2023. This opportunity was spearheaded by Hype Sports Innovation in their current GVA3 program. Once the experiential proof of concept is successfully delivered, it is expected to lead to a multi-year SDK license agreement.

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, states, "We have been part of the Hype Sports Innovation program since 2021 and greatly appreciate the opportunities to partner fan engagement mobile AR campaigns with top sports clubs around the world. SPORTFIVE is a top-level sports marketing company in Hungary and will be our first integration of the ImagineAR SDK utilizing Flutter. We hope this activation with the top soccer club in Hungary will grow our global partnership with SPORTFIVE and their existing clientele".

About Ferencvárosi Torna Club

Founded in 1899, the 33-time Hungarian national champion and 24-time Hungarian Cup winner Ferencvárosi Torna Club, in the autumn of 2022, after 47 years qualified again to be eligible to play in the international cups in the spring of 2023, after pulling off a huge feat to win their Europa League group, beating top sides such as Monaco, who finished third in the French league, Turkish champions Trabzonspor and former European Champion Clubs' Cup winners Crvena zvezda of Serbia. Since the European Football Association introduced group stages in its cup competitions, no Hungarian football team has been able to progress from this stage.

The defending champions and Hungarian Cup winners, led by head coach Stanislav Cherchesov, leads the national championship with a confident lead and are preparing for the Europa League round of 16 on 9th and 16th of March, for which they will move to their temporary home at the Puskás Arena due to the high interest. According to the latest representative polls, 124-year-old Ferencváros is the most popular club in the country, with more than 2 million Hungarians cheering for its success. Last year, the football team of Ferencváros delighted an average of 12,000 Hungarian fans at home matches and 600,000 in front of their TV screens.

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is a self-publishing augmented reality (AR) platform that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

