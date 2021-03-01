ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces World Tens Series Rugby Three Year $380,000 Partnership Through Global Sports Initiatives

Rapidly growing rugby series tournament features teams worldwide.

VANCOUVER, BC, March 1, 2021 /CNW/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create mobile phone AR immersive engagement campaigns, is pleased to announce a three year agreement with World Tens Series, LLC (WTS) and their partner Global Sports Initiatives (GSI). The three-year ImagineAR white-label mobile app agreement is for a $380,000 guarantee plus revenue sharing. ImagineAR and GSI announced their strategic partnership on February 16, 2021. GSI markets "digital infrastructure as a monetization service" to Sports, Esports, and Leagues throughout the world.

The World Tens Series will be held this August and the official location will be announced shortly.

Paul M. Holmes, Chief Executive Officer of World Tens Series stated "World Tens is a quickly growing rugby series tournament with teams based around the world from Miami to Hong Kong. We chose Global Sports Initiatives as our media content production and distribution partner because of the incredible things Augmented Reality can do through the power of ImagineAR. When leveraged with GSI's Artificial Intelligence software, and the global platform ImagineAR provides, we are now the first sports league in the world to be able to globally distribute immersive and interactive content."

"World Tens is a great partner with a blank canvas for implementation of GSI's next generation technology. Paul and his team truly think outside the box and we are going to utilize all that we have to engage their fans voluntarily with content, both old and new, live and/or recorded, and distribute globally to monetize exponentially more than ever thought of before" stated Kevin J. Meredith, Esq., Chief Executive Office of Global Sports Initiatives, Inc.

"ImagineAR started working with GSI targeting sports franchises and leagues two weeks ago," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagine AR. "This partnership has quickly generated significant new global revenue opportunities for both companies, and we are very impressed with World Tens and their digital fan engagement vision is the future of sports."

Silverrstieen continued "With this executed three-year agreement, ImagineAR has almost equaled the total bookings for Calendar year 2020 within 60 days in 2021. We feel this is the year AR goes mainstream around the world and ImagineAR is well positioned to be a leader in sports and entertainment immersive fan engagement and activation".

About Global Sports Initiatives

Global Sports Initiatives, Inc, ("GSI") markets to Sports, Esports, and Leagues throughout the world to create exponentially advanced novel revenue streams by cost efficiently transitioning stadiums and venues into "Smart" content production studios. Our "digital infrastructure as a monetization service" leverages best of breed technology to engage fans both in venues and at home. All globally distributed content can be accessed via second screen AR, embedded with eCommerce, as well as integrated with social media. GSI provides the future of fan engagement with athletes, teams, leagues and their sponsors. To learn more about Global Sports Initiatives, Inc. please email [email protected] or visit: https://www.SportsVision.app

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

