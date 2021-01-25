ImagineAR (OTCQB:IPNFF) Announces Partnership with BookYourStadium.com in Spain

LaLiga clubs fan base millions worldwide

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Jan. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - ImagineAR (IP:CSE) (IPNFF:OTCQB) an Augmented Reality company that enables sports teams, entertainers, brands and businesses to instantly create immersive global mobile phone AR campaigns, is excited to announce a partnership agreement with BOOK YOUR STADIUM (www.bookyourstadium.com) to deliver 'one-of-a-kind' AR experiences from historical soccer clubs in LaLiga (Spain) to fans around the world. The clubs which BOOK YOUR STADIUM is currently offering in the platform are REAL MADRID CF, REAL SOCIEDAD CF, REAL VALLADOLID CF, VALENCIA CF, ATHLETIC CLUB, CA OSASUNA, REAL BETIS BALOMPIÉ, and RC CELTA. Throughout 2021, several national and international clubs are expected to join the platform.

Joaquín Martínez, CEO of BOOK YOUR STADIUM, states: "We have developed a revolutionary online e-commerce fan engagement site and incorporated 'best of breed' innovative digital products. ImagineAR is a leader for sports fan AR engagement and we are going to partner on unique fan AR immersive experiences featuring top LaLiga soccer club players. Additionally, we are now an authorized ImagineAR partner to market their SDK platform to LaLiga clubs for integration into their existing mobile apps which are used by tens of millions of fans around the world."

BOOK YOUR STADIUM (www.bookyourstadium.com), currently available in Spanish, is expected to be available in English in February 2021 and expand globally. Initially, soccer fans can choose from over 200 experiences, adapted to the current health restrictions, to select from historical clubs in LaLiga. Some examples of experiences available include: access to virtual match experiences with exclusive content and games, e-sports matches with football players, Immersive AR experiences, virtual autographs, original match day events, or enjoy club lunch at home. In addition, there is the option of the SPORTBOX®, a themed gift box full of surprises with selected experiences from some clubs.

Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, states: "As we continue to aggressively expand globally, our partnership with Book Your Stadium will drive a new direct-to-consumer revenue market channel delivering unique immersive AR mobile engagements to European fans featuring international soccer stars of LaLiga."

GSIC Membership Event

ImagineAR CEO, Alen Paul Silverrstieen, will be one of the key presenters in the GSIC (Global Sports Innovation Centre Powered by Microsoft) member-only event, Friday, January 28, 2021 'How best to apply AR and VR Solutions in Sports'.

About ImagineAR

Imagine AR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for sports teams and businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR immersive campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineAR. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage with videos,

information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content, all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores. The platform is available as a native mode SDK.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Alen Paul Silverrstieen

President & CEO

(818) 850-2490

https://twitter.com/IPtechAR

https://www.facebook.com/imaginationparktechnologies

https://www.instagram.com/iptechar

https://www.linkedin.com/company/imagination-park-technologies-inc

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and may also contain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking information and forward-looking statements are not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved". The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained herein may include, but is not limited to, information concerning the ability of the Company to generate revenues, roll out new programs and to successfully achieve business objectives, and expectations for other economic, business, and/or competitive factors.

By identifying such information and statements in this manner, the Company is alerting the reader that such information and statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such information and statements. In addition, in connection with the forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release, the Company has made certain assumptions. Among the key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking information and statements are the following: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; changes in applicable laws; compliance with extensive government regulation. Should one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors materialize, or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking information or statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected.

Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing, and the expectations contained in, the forward-looking information and statements are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information and statements, and no assurance or guarantee can be given that such forward-looking information and statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information and statements. The forward-looking information and forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward- looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf is expressly qualified in its entirety by this notice.

SOURCE ImagineAR

For further information: or to explore working with ImagineAR, please email; [email protected] or visit www.imagineAR.com.

Related Links

www.imaginationpark.com

