ImagineAR (OTCQB: IPNFF) Announces Blue United Corporation as its Official Agency for Japan Expansion

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create mobile phone AR campaigns, is pleased to announce a partnership with Blue United Corporation as its official agency to launch the ImagineAR Augmented Reality Platform in Japan. Blue United clients include Kashima Antlers, Matsumoto Yamaga, Yanmar, Under Armour, Omiya Ardija and the Pacific League Marketing (holding that represents the commercial interests of 6 teams of the Japanese Baseball League) and Sevilla FC, among others.

Blue United Corporation is a marketing, PR, and business development agency with offices in New York, Tokyo and Nagano. With a vast experience in International expansion and business development, Blue United Corporation, focuses on elevating brands on a global scale and help them on expanding internationally (business development and expansion, PR/Communications, social media, marketing, etc.), owns and manages the only football professional tournament between club teams that are part of the Pacific Rim Region (Pacific Rim Cup), and is the owner of esports Blue United eFC, current Asian champion of FIFA.

ImagineAR believes Blue United's experience will significantly accelerate the Company's presence and sales throughout Japan, a strategic new market for ImagineAR.

Takehiko Nakamura, CEO of Blue United, said; "ImagineAR is the most advanced sports fan engagement Augmented Reality platform in the global market today and we are excited to assist the company to launch its sales and marketing initiatives in Japan. Sports teams can drive new fan engagement and brand activation using ImagineAR and the Japan sports market requires this type of advanced immersive mobile experiential platform to drive new revenue streams."

Javier Sanz, VP of Business and Legal Affairs of Blue United said "ImagineAR is a very innovative tool for sport organizations and brands to be more creative and expand the way they engage with customers and fans. The ImagineAR platform lets marketing departments get creative and promote conversations with brands/sponsors to escalate their exposure, enabling experimentation at value and speed unlike any other current AR solutions. We are proud of being part of this further global expansion for ImagineAR."

"Blue United Corporation brings an impressive track record of success with major international companies expanding into Japan as well as their clientele," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagine AR. "We feel the Japanese sports and brand market is ready to implement mobile AR today. This new partnership demonstrates our continued focus on global expansion."

About Blue United Corporation

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, (products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons,3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies. The AR Platform is available as an SDK Plug-in for existing mobile apps.

