ImagineAR CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen to Speak at the Global XR Bootcamp 2020

VANCOUVER, BC and ERIE, Pa., Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone AR campaigns, is pleased to announce that Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO of ImagineAR, will be speaking at the Global XR Bootcamp 2020. The Online Global XR Bootcamp 2020 will be the biggest online Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality event in the world and will be hosted November 13th-14th, 2020. The event will consist of a 24-hour live stream of high-quality sessions by global speakers planned around the world through all the time zones.

Mr. Silverrstieen will be specifically addressing the utilization of mobile augmented reality for sports fan engagement and activation.

Alen Paul stated; "ImagineAR is expanding globally and this online event will provide the opportunity to introduce our augmented reality platform and mobile app SDK plugin to a new audience. We have recently started marketing programs in the UK and Middle East. Interest in utilizing AR for fan engagement has been growing in today's new Covid-19 environment and we are excited to be launching the Valencia FC program this year."

About Global XR BootCamp

The Online Global XR Bootcamp 2020 will be the biggest online Virtual, Augmented and Mixed Reality event in the world. The event will consist of a 24-hour live stream of high quality sessions by global speakers planned around the world through all the time zones. Organizers have the ability to organize an online meetup in virtual reality as a community gathering. Watch content about virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, WebXR and related technologies like machine learning and AI brought to you by local heroes, or just stop by to meet with others from the local community. https://www.globalxrbootcamp.com/

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

