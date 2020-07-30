ImagineAR Announces Mike Anderson, Former MD of The Sun, as Advisor to CEO For Spearheading UK & Europe Sales

VANCOUVER, BC, July 30, 2020 /CNW/ - ImagineAR (CSE: IP) (OTCQB: IPNFF) an Augmented Reality Company that enables sports teams, brands and businesses to instantly create their own mobile phone AR campaigns, is pleased to announce that Mike Anderson has joined the Company as an Advisor to the CEO for the purposes of launching ImagineAR platform sales in the UK and Europe. Mr. Anderson is the former managing director of the The Sun and News of the World publications, and founder of the mobile app UK development company -The Chelsea Apps factory. ImagineAR believes Mr. Anderson will significantly accelerate the Company's presence and sales throughout the UK and Europe.

Mike Anderson said; "ImagineAR is the most advanced AR platform in the market today and I am excited to launch the company's sales and marketing initiatives in the UK and Europe. Its simple application means that organizations can almost instantly start engaging their customers and fans at a time when recovery and renewed market positions are essential. As consumers are slowly returning to stores and sport is coming back, information, offers and simple engagement will need to be more dynamic and shareable. ImagineAR lets marketing ideas to get creative and conversations around brands to escalate, enabling experimentation at value and speed unlike other current AR solutions."

MIKE ANDERSON PROFESSIONAL BACKGROUND

Mike Anderson is a highly regarded leader in the world of digital with his roots firmly based in UK media. Part entrepreneur, part corporate animal, he quickly rose through the ranks ending up as MD of News UK. He worked for Rupert Murdoch and Les Hinton during his rise to the top and made the Board room of both News UK and Associated Newspapers (publishers of the Daily Mail). Whilst at Associated Newspapers, Mike was a driving force on the launch team of Metro. As MD he was instrumental in the paper being cited as a new business case with commercial results not seen previously in the newspaper industry. Mike built a stellar team growing revenue from £100k a week to £1m per week in just 12 months. Additionally, Mike was the founder of the Chelsea APPS Factory which included UK clients KPMG, Ladbrokes, Standard Life, TfL, Vanquis and Waitrose.

"Mr. Anderson brings a tremendous track record of success in UK Media and Mobile App Sales," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO and President of Imagine AR. "With today's paradigm shift in digital marketing and activation throughout the world, Mobile Augmented Reality is a perfect engagement strategy to drive revenue."

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineAR.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

