ImagineAR Announces Agreement with Indian Superstar Singer Ananya Birla

Ananya Birla said "Technology plays a pivotal role in having one's music reach a wider audience. I am excited to be partnering with a technology leader like ImagineAR to break new ground with technology in music. I want to thank Greg Thompson, my strategic manager and mentor, for playing such an integral role in this project."

Greg Thompson, President of Maverick and Manager for Ananya Birla, "Ananya's partnership with ImagineAR provides a great opportunity to continue to expand her global brand while bringing her relationship with her fans into an even greater level of connection".

"Ananya is truly a role model for today's women as a successful singer, entrepreneur and mental health advocate", stated Alen Paul Silverrstieen CEO of ImagineAR, "We are proud and honored to be represented by Ananya as ImagineAR expands into the Indian consumer marketplace. We thank Mike Tunnicliffe, our ImagineAR Board of Director, for introducing our company to Greg Thompson of Maverick and Ananya."

About Ananya Birla

Ananya is a 26-year-old singer-songwriter from Mumbai, based between Mumbai and Los Angeles, where she is signed to Maverick Management.

The first homegrown artist to go Platinum with an English language track in India and that too multiple times, Ananya has hit over 350 million global streams.

Blazing her own path, and recently making history again as the first Indian artist to be played on Top 40 U.S. radio, "Everybody's Lost" follows the release of Ananya's first-ever U.S. single "Let There Be Love". The single received immediate radio support from Radio Disney and SiriusXM Hits 1 (who also named her as a '1 To Watch'). Last year, Ananya released the infectious 'Day Goes By' with Jamaican-American hitmaker Sean Kingston, one of the first major collabs between US and Indian music artists. This followed multi-platinum selling hits, 'Hold On', 'Meant To Be', 'Circles', 'Livin' the Life' (remixed by Afrojack), 'Better' and the release of her first EP 'Fingerprint' with UMG and Island Records, which included hit single 'Blackout' featuring Nigerian hip-hop stars Vector and WurlD.

The self-taught santoor and guitar player has been propelled from low-key gigs around London to performing at some of Asia's biggest music events including Global Citizen, Oktoberfest and Sunburn, and opening for artists like Wiz Khalifa and Coldplay. Ananya has scaled the charts at home and appeared on major playlists and radio stations in the US, UK, Europe, Australia, the Middle East and SE Asia.

Listed as one of GQ's Most Influential Young Indians and a Forbes Woman to Watch, Ananya is a strong believer in equality.

Ananya launched the Ananya Birla Foundation that aims to address mental health, education, humanitarian relief, climate change, equality and financial inclusion, related causes. The Foundation was kicked off with a COVID-19 relief project that involved providing menstruation kits, PPE kits and protective equipment to women and hospitals across Maharashtra. The Foundation also worked in providing essentials to migrant workers during the pandemic, and has just commenced a pioneering research project for mental health in rural India.

She also promotes female empowerment through her financial technology business Svatantra which serves women entrepreneurs in rural and semi-urban India grow their businesses and become financially independent. Svatantra means 'freedom' in Hindi and currently serves over a million women.

https://www.ananyabirla.com/

About ImagineAR

ImagineAR Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) is an augmented reality (AR) platform, ImagineARStudio.com, that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The AR Enterprise platform supports both IOS and Android mobile devices and upcoming wearable technologies.

For more information or to explore working with ImagineAR, please email [email protected], or visit www.imagineAR.com.

