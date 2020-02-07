Imagination Park Technologies Presenting at the Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK" Livestream Conference on February 12th

VANCOUVER, Feb. 7, 2020 /CNW/ - Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF), developer of the patent-pending ImagineARTM Self Service Augmented Reality Platform, is pleased to announce that CEO Alen Paul Silverrstieen will be presenting at Wall Street Reporter's "Next Super Stock" livestream conference on February 12, 2020.

Alen Paul will demonstrate Live Augmented Reality Mobile Phone Activations to investors during the presentation; discuss major client wins including the NBA Sacramento Kings, AT&T and the Greater Milwaukee MotorTrends Auto Show; ImagineAR.com Self Service Platform; and the target billion dollar market opportunities for 2020.

Imagination Park's live presentation will take place at 12:30PM Eastern time on Wednesday, February 12.

The 30-minute presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. To learn more about the event, and sign up for free, click:

For those unable to join the live event, a video of the presentation will be posted later.

About "Next Super Stock Live!" Conference

Wall Street Reporter's "NEXT SUPER STOCK Live!" conference is dedicated to featuring select companies that have near-term catalysts in place which can drive transformational growth (and stock appreciation) in the months ahead.

About Imagination Park

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for desktops that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineARTM. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR.com mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. This press release may include 'forward-looking information' within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of the Company. The forward looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by Imagination Park's management. Although Imagination Park believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward- looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because Imagination Park can give no assurance that it will prove to be correct. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Imagination Park disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws.

