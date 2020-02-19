Imagination Park Sponsors Legendary Boxing & MMA Cutman Stitch Duran for Wilder vs Fury 2

"Imagination Park is absolutely thrilled to be a part of this historic rematch represented by Stitch in Tyson Fury's Corner," said Alen Paul Silverrstieen, CEO & President. "We are the first-ever Augmented Reality company to be represented at such a historic sports event by a legend in both boxing and UFC for decades. Millions of sports fans worldwide will see our ImagineAR TM logo and website on Stitches vest in the ring."

For this event, Imagination Park has created a FREE limited-edition Stitch Duran AR Model which boxing fans worldwide can place in their living room or bar starting today through the end of February!

Download ImagineAR mobile app from the IOS or Android App Store. Launch ImagineAR & select the top menu choice "AR Near Me". Select one of the three AR Nearby! on the bottom of the screen. Place Stitch model with the white guide lines on any flat surface & Tap Stitch to place him. The closer to you, the bigger he will appear. Take a picture with Stitch and instantly share in social media (Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook) with the hashtag #StitchWithMe. Imagination Park will be giving away a Stitch Prize Package to the best Stitch AR Picture shared in social media.

Prayer Cloud Productions executive team of Cody Cohen, Chelsea Sweeney, and David Pahler brokered this sponsorship.

About Jacob Stitch Duran

Legendary Cutman for the UFC, MMA and boxing since 1986.

About Imagination Park

Imagination Park Technologies Inc. (CSE: IP) (OTC: IPNFF) has developed ImagineAR.com; an "AR-as-a-Service" platform for desktops that enables businesses of any size to create and implement their own AR campaigns with no programming or technology experience. Every organization, from professional sports franchises to small retailers, can develop interactive AR campaigns that blend the real and digital worlds using ImagineARTM. Customers simply point their mobile device at logos, signs, buildings, products, landmarks and more to instantly engage videos, information, advertisements, coupons, 3D holograms and any interactive content all hosted in the cloud and managed using a menu-driven portal. Integrated real-time analytics means that all customer interaction is tracked and measured in real-time. The ImagineAR.com mobile app is available in the IOS and Android mobile app stores.

All trademarks of the property of respective owners.

