MONTRÉAL, April 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Imaflex Inc. ("Imaflex" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: IFX), announces the appointment of Roberto Longo to the Corporation's Board of Directors (the "Board"), where he will also Chair the Audit Committee. The appointment of Mr. Longo, which is effective immediately, increases the size of the Board from six to seven directors, five of which are considered independent. Mr. Longo succeeds Mario Settino, who resigned from the Corporation and Chair of the Audit Committee earlier this year following his employment by another company operating in the flexible packaging space.

"I would like to welcome Roberto to the Board," said Mr. Joe Abbandonato, President and Chief Executive Officer of Imaflex. "His range of executive, financial, and professional experience, including knowledge of the plastics industry, will contribute to our ongoing success as we move forward with our growth initiatives. Roberto brings fresh perspectives, while strengthening and complimenting the experiences of our incumbent Board."

Mr. Longo is an experienced executive with over 25 years of financial and management experience in manufacturing, retail and distribution. He is currently Chief Financial Officer of Maroline and previously Vice President of Finance of Tribal Sportswear General Partnership and Imaflex Inc. He was also a Faculty Lecturer at McGill University's Desautels Faculty of Management Chartered Accountancy Program. Mr. Longo is a chartered professional accountant who began his career at KPMG. He holds a Graduate Diploma in Public Accountancy and Bachelor of Commerce in Finance/Accounting from McGill University.

About Imaflex Inc.

Founded in 1994, Imaflex is focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative solutions for the flexible packaging and agriculture industries. The Corporation's products consist primarily of polyethylene (plastic) film and bags, including metalized plastic film, for the consumer, industrial and agriculture markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Imaflex has manufacturing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Corporation's common stock is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IFX. Additional information is available at www.imaflex.com.

Imaflex Contact: John Ripplinger, Vice-President Corporate Affairs, Tel: (514) 935-5710 ext. 157, Fax: (514) 935-0264, [email protected], www.imaflex.com