MONTRÉAL, Feb. 7, 2025 /CNW/ - Imaflex Inc. ("Imaflex" or the "Corporation") (TSXV: IFX), announced today that Mr. Roberto Longo has resigned from its Board of Directors (the "Board") for personal reasons, effective immediately. Concurrently, the Corporation has appointed Mr. Mario Settino to the Board of Directors, where he will also serve as Chair of the Audit Committee.

Mr. Settino previously served on Imaflex's Board from 2017 until 2022, including as Chair of the Audit Committee. A seasoned professional with over 30 years of experience across diverse industries, he has held leadership roles at companies such as Balcan Innovations, BioAmber, Peds Legwear, Miranda Technologies, Loblaws, and Bombardier Aerospace. Mr. Settino is a chartered professional accountant who began his career at Deloitte. He holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Concordia University and a Graduate Diploma in Accountancy from McGill University.

"On behalf of the Board I would like to thank Mr. Longo for his valuable contributions to Imaflex over the years," said Mr. Joe Abbandonato, Executive Chairman of Imaflex. "I also want to welcome Mr. Settino back to the Board. Having previously served in this capacity, his return should ensure a smooth transition. In turn, his extensive experience in financial oversight and strategic leadership, will be a significant asset to the Corporation as we continue to drive growth."

About Imaflex Inc.

Founded in 1994, Imaflex is focused on the development and manufacturing of innovative solutions for the flexible packaging and agriculture industries. The Corporation's products consist primarily of polyethylene (plastic) film and bags, including metalized plastic film, for the consumer, industrial and agriculture markets. Headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, Imaflex has manufacturing facilities in Canada and the United States. The Corporation's common stock is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol IFX. Additional information is available at www.imaflex.com.

Cautionary Statement on Forward Looking Information

Certain information included in this press release constitutes "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the management of the Corporation, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties, risks and contingencies. The Corporation cautions the reader that such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual financial results, performance, or achievements of Imaflex to be materially different from the Corporation's estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by those forward-looking statements and that the forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. These statements are also based on certain factors and assumptions. For more details on these estimates, risks, assumptions and factors, see the Corporation's most recent Management Discussion and Analysis filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the investor section of the Corporation's website at www.imaflex.com.The Corporation disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

