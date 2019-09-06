IM Exploration Receives Permit for Mulloy Project

TORONTO, Sept. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - IM Exploration Inc. (CSE: IM) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Ontario Ministry of Energy, Northern Development and Mines has issued an exploration permit (the "Permit") in respect of the Company's proposed work program at its Mulloy Graphite Project in Rowlandson Township, Ontario (the "Property").

The Permit covers line cutting, geophysical surveying, and drilling at the Property, and is valid until September 3, 2022.

The Company is mobilizing personnel and will soon commence early-stage exploration activities at the Property, starting with magnetic and/or electromagnetic surveying.

About IM Exploration Inc.

The Company is a mineral exploration and development company focused on exploring the Property in Northern Ontario.

