IM Cannabis Corp. Applies for Listing of Warrants on the CSE

TORONTO and GLIL YAM, Israel, Nov. 18, 2019 /CNW/ - IM Cannabis Corp. (formerly Navasota Resources Inc.) (the "Company" or "IMC") (CSE: IMCC) has applied to list 9,730,258 warrants of the Company (the "Warrants") for trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Warrants had previously been issued pursuant to the terms of a private placement offering of subscription receipts by a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company that was partially brokered by a syndicate of agents led by Cormark Securities Inc. and comprised of Canaccord Genuity Corp., First Republic Capital Corp., Haywood Securities Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation. Each Warrant, entitles the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company at an exercise price of $1.30 until October 11, 2021.

The Warrants are expected to trade under the trading symbol "IMCC.WT". The listing is subject to the Company fulfilling certain listing conditions in accordance with the policies of the CSE.

About IM Cannabis Corp.

IMC is an international medical cannabis company, and a well-known Israeli brand of medical cannabis products. In Europe, IMC is establishing a medical cannabis operation first with its distribution subsidiary in Germany and augmented by strategic agreements with certified EU-GMP Standard suppliers, making it one of the only medical cannabis companies with fully integrated operation in Europe. IMC intends to leverage its operational experience and brand to establish a foothold in emerging medical cannabis markets including Germany, Portugal and Greece. IMC's core Israeli business includes offering branding, know-how and other intellectual property-related services to the Israeli medical cannabis market. Its key assets in Israel include commercial agreements with licensed producers and an option to purchase licensed entities. IMC has developed proprietary processes in its operations and is active in developing innovative technology for global medical cannabis consumers.

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "likely" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the listing of the Warrants on the CSE and the Company's strategic plans. Forward-looking statements are subject to business and economic risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results of operations to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: the ability of the Company to comply with applicable government regulations in a highly regulated industry; unexpected changes in governmental policies and regulations affecting the production, distribution, manufacture or use of medical cannabis in Israel, Germany, Portugal, Greece or any other foreign jurisdictions in which the Company intends to operate; reliance on management; inconsistent public opinion and perception regarding the use of cannabis; engaging in activities considered illegal under US federal law; political instability and conflict in the Middle East; adverse market conditions; the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; currency fluctuations; competition; and loss of key management and/or employees. Please see the Company's Form 2A Listing Statement which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR for additional related risks factors that could materially affect the Company's operations and financial results. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by applicable securities laws. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

SOURCE IM Cannabis Corp.

For further information: Oren Shuster, Chief Executive Officer, +972-77-3603504, info@imcannabis.com; Marc Charbin, Investor Relations, +1 416-467-5229, investors@imcannabis.com; Gal Wilder, Media Relations, +1 647-259-3261, gal.wilder@cohnwolfe.ca