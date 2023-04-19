The home furnishing retailer is recognized for the 15th consecutive year for its sustainable business practices

BURLINGTON, ON, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada is recognized for the 15th consecutive year as one of Canada's Greenest Employers by Mediacorp Canada Inc. for its commitment to sustainable business practices and sustainability initiatives. The designation recognizes employers that lead the nation in creating a culture of environmental awareness and are attracting people to their organizations because of its environmental leadership.

IKEA named one of Canada’s Greenest Employers for its climate positive initiatives (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

"We are excited to be named one of Canada's Greenest Employers for the 15th consecutive year thanks to our 7,400 co-workers who champion sustainability in their everyday work," said Helene Loberg, Country Sustainability Manager, "It truly takes the engagement of all co-workers working together to become a circular and climate positive company."

To meet its ambition to be a fully circular and climate positive business by 2030, IKEA Canada is focused on tackling climate change, unsustainable consumption, and inequality. Caring for people and the planet is part of its core values, as well as collaborating on challenges and being a partner on positive change.

The following are a few of many initiatives that make IKEA one of Canada's Greenest Employers:

In 2022, IKEA Canada partnered with Project Forest to provide $140,000 to fund two major ecological reconciliation and restoration projects in Alberta .

to fund two major ecological reconciliation and restoration projects in . As part of IKEA Canada's journey to fulfill its commitment of 100 % zero-emissions last-mile deliveries by 2025, EV charging is available for customers and co-workers at 14 of its stores and continues to invest in EV charging for commercial deliveries.

As of December 2021 , EV trucks began servicing select Canadian markets for home deliveries, and continues to expand zero emissions deliveries across markets.

, EV trucks began servicing select Canadian markets for home deliveries, and continues to expand zero emissions deliveries across markets. IKEA Canada continues to introduce more plant-based food options to its restaurants and bistros, including the new IKEA Plant Ball, vegan frozen treat, and veggie dog with a goal for 50 per cent of restaurant offerings to be plant-based by 2025.

Through its two wind farms in Alberta and rooftop solar installations on more than half of its stores, IKEA Canada generates renewable energy equivalent to approximately four times the energy it consumes.

and rooftop solar installations on more than half of its stores, IKEA Canada generates renewable energy equivalent to approximately four times the energy it consumes. IKEA Canada reduced food waste from its kitchen by 50 per cent in 2022.

For the last three years, through its Green Friday campaign, IKEA Canada invited Canadians to close the loop on circularity, first encouraging customers to sell-back their gently-used IKEA products for an extra incentive, and then offering special promotions to shop pre-loved items within the retailer's much-loved circular hub (As-Is) section.

IKEA Canada's sell-back program gives gently used products a second life and supports a more sustainable shopping experience and circular business model.

IKEA Canada supported more than 80,000 Canadians through $1.7 million in product donations to the most vulnerable communities impacts by the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with organizations like Furniture Bank.

in product donations to the most vulnerable communities impacts by the COVID-19 pandemic in partnership with organizations like Furniture Bank. IKEA Canada co-workers have partnered with Habitat for Humanity to fulfill builds in local communities in 2023 to build safe, affordable, sustainable homes by volunteering on Habitat Build Days.

As part of its People & Planet Positive strategy, IKEA Canada co-workers participate in sustainability training to learn more about its ambitions and strategies that contribute to its circular goals across the entire IKEA value chain.

In FY23, IKEA Canada co-workers were given the Assembly Guide for a better future, a guide to help competence, and further engagement to help mobilize climate action across the business.

