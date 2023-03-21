IKEA urges all customers who own BLÅVINGAD fishing game multicolour to stop using it and to contact IKEA for a full refund.

BURLINGTON, ON, March 21, 2023 /CNW/ - Safety is a top priority for IKEA and therefore we are taking precautionary measures and recalling BLÅVINGAD fishing game multicolour, due to a potential choking hazard. IKEA develops its products using a rigorous risk assessment and testing program, to make sure that the products live up to all applicable laws and standards on the markets where they are sold.

IKEA is recalling BLÅVINGAD fishing game multicolour due to potential choking hazard (CNW Group/IKEA Canada)

Despite of this it has come to our attention that small rivets on the toy can come loose, which results in a potential choking hazard, especially for smaller children. Therefore, BLÅVINGAD fishing game multicolour is being recalled.

BLÅVINGAD fishing game multicolour can be returned to any IKEA store for a full refund. Proof of purchase (receipt) is not required.

For more information, please visit www.IKEA.ca

IKEA apologizes for any inconvenience this recall may cause.

For further information: contact IKEA toll-free at 1-800-661-9807.