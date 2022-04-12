Located in the heart of the Tri-cities area, the IKEA Plan and order point will open in the Fairway shopping centre, next to State & Main. It will be an affordable and inspiring destination for residents looking to enjoy the IKEA design experience and expertise closer to home. The Kitchener Plan and order point will offer planning services by appointment only for a more personalized experience. It will also showcase a curated selection of relevant home furnishing solutions for customers to touch and try. IKEA products or food will not be available for immediate takeaway.

"We continue to see Canadians making changes to their homes to better reflect and accommodate their evolving needs and dreams," said Eri Mathy, Country Business Development Manager, IKEA Canada. "The IKEA plan and order point is one of the many ways we're transforming our business to deliver new customer touchpoints and locally relevant home furnishing services that better meet the everyday needs of Canadians in an affordable way."

The IKEA plan and order point is a convenient space for customers to connect with friendly and knowledgeable IKEA specialists to create custom home furnishing packages that fulfill their individual needs and dreams. Purchases made at an IKEA Plan and order point can be delivered directly to customers' homes or picked up at local IKEA Pick-up Locations, including 259 Gage Avenue in Kitchener, Ontario.

The Plan and order point concept is part of a global ambition to bring a new world of IKEA to its customers. There are more than 30 Plan and order points globally in cities such as Copenhagen, Berlin, London and New York. Previously referred to as a Planning Studio at several locations, this global concept will be known as a Plan and order point moving forward to more clearly articulate the experience that customers can expect.

The Kitchener Plan and order point is the second of several planned locations in Canada, including a location in Boisbriand, Quebec that was announced in February 2022. More details on future locations will be shared in the coming months.

To learn more about IKEA plan and order points, visit

https://www.ikea.com/ca/en/stores/plan-and-order-point/

