Ikänik Farms Signs Surfing Icon Rob Machado to its Action Sports CBD Family

CORONA, Calif., Nov. 9, 2020 /CNW/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce that Ikänik Life ("Ikänik"), a wholly owned CBD focused subsidiary, has added to its action sports family with the signing of surfing icon, Rob Machado.

Rob is not just one of the world's greatest surfers, he's also one of the sport's most recognizable characters - a living icon who continues to expand the definition and essence of the sport with style, grace, and a zen-like flow on both land and in the water.

As a professional competitor, Machado was consistently seeded at the top of the rankings on the ASP World Tour. With 12 career WCT victories, Machado was ranked among the top ten surfers for eleven straight years and was inducted into the Surfer's Hall of Fame in 2000 and re-inducted in 2006 and was SIMA Waterman of the Year in 2011.

"I have always had a holistic approach when it comes to my health and I am stoked to work with Ikänik on their CBD initiative," says Machado. "To be able to offer people an additional option for bettering their lives is very important to me."

Rob stays very active in his native Southern California through the Rob Machado Foundation (RMF) which he launched in 2004 and is operating today. RMF provides clean drinking water stations and water bottles to thousands of kids across California and Hawaii, while also supporting local gardening programs and has hosted dozens of beach cleanups.

"We are excited to welcome Rob to the Ikänik family. He is an amazing ambassador, surfer, but most importantly, a great human being who wants to make a positive impact with a global reach." said Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms.

