Ikänik Farms Receives ISO-9001:2015 Certification for Cultivation and Laboratory Operations in Colombia

BOGOTA, Colombia, May 10, 2021 /CNW/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (CSE: IKNK.U) (FSE: DFMA) (the "Company" or "Ikänik Farms") is pleased to announce its wholly-owned, Colombian subsidiary Pideka SAS ("Pideka"), has received ISO-9001:2015 certification from SGS Colombia, for its administration, cultivation and laboratory operations.

"We are extremely proud to have received the ISO-9001 accreditation, which continues to demonstrate our Pideka teams ongoing commitment to provide quality cannabis to the global markets." said Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms.

Ikänik Farms is proud to receive globally recognized ISO-9001 certification, which works to ensure its products and client services meet the highest standards through a comprehensive quality management system. The Company has implemented the ISO-9001 standard with the support and guidance of SGS Colombia, attesting to the Company's best-in-class approach to standardized processes and global business practices. Implementing ISO-9001 standards contributes to product quality and consistency, while maintaining customer centric service and support protocols.

Using a standardized quality management system provides the Company with a replicable platform to implement across its operating footprint and demonstrates the commitment to providing high-quality products and services to its clients. The ISO-9001 certification supports the Company in maintaining robust and clearly defined procedures, spanning all areas of its operating model, including cultivation, manufacturing, R&D, production, supply chain and risk management, document and data handling, and drives continuity in processes through all business channels. The Company manages processes from seed to sale using a state-of-the-art ERP system, ensuring accurate traceability of the entire supply chain.

"We would like to thank SGS Colombia and the Bogota Chamber of Commerce for their support through this certification process and continued assistance with our development initiatives that drive operating efficiencies." said Borja Sanz de Madrid, President of Ikänik Farms International, Inc.

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is a California based, Multi-National Operator (MNO) who is building a dynamic portfolio of brands, inspired by its passion for health and wellness, action sports, and supported by its vertically integrated retail, distribution and cultivation in CA and its medical grade cultivation and laboratory in Colombia. The Company's leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance. Ikänik Farms' operation in Colombia, through its pharma division Pideka, holds GMP-PHARMA, (GACP) Good Agricultural and Collection Practice, (GPTCP) Good Production Transformation & Commercialization Practices Cannabis Pharma and ISO-9001:2015 certifications for its Casa Flores operating facility.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking information). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", and similar expressions, are forward-looking information.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: changes in laws, a change in management, the inability to obtain additional financing, increased competition, hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and, regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in the forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Ikänik Farms Inc.

SOURCE Ikanik Farms Inc.

For further information: https://ikanikfarms.com/

