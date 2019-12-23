Ikänik Farms Obtains GACP Certification for Its Colombian R&D and Agronomic Testing Facility

Good Agricultural and Collection Practice (GACP) Certification Provides Ikänik with the Ability to Export Non-manufactured Pharmaceutical Grade Cannabis Products to International Markets

BOGOTA, Colombia, Dec. 23, 2019 /CNW/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ikänik") is pleased to announce that Pideka SAS ("Pideka"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has been issued a Good Agricultural and Collection Practice (GACP) for medicinal plants certification for its Casa Flores R&D and agronomic testing facility. The GACP for medicinal plants certification was issued by SGS Colombia, SAS ("SGS").

With this new certification, Pideka will have the ability to export non-manufactured pharmaceutical grade cannabis products (i.e. seeds, tissue cultures, clones and biomass) to European markets from its state-of-the-art Casa Flores cannabis camp, currently under construction. See the Company's press releases dated October 15, 2019, November 25, 2019, and December 16, 2019 for further information regarding Casa Flores and its stage of development.

"Our team has worked extremely hard over the last several weeks in Colombia to advance our overall mission. GACP certification for our R&D and agronomic testing facility is a testament to their efforts and is a positive milestone for the Company," said Borja Sanz de Madrid, President of Ikänik Farms International, Inc. "We look forward to continuing to work alongside SGS as we pursue GMP-C certification for Casa Flores."

About GACP

According to the World Health Organization ("WHO"), "Under the overall context of quality assurance and control of herbal medicines, WHO developed the Guidelines on good agricultural and collection practices (GACP) for medicinal plants, providing general technical guidance on obtaining medicinal plant materials of good quality for the sustainable production of herbal products classified as medicines. These guidelines are also related to WHO's work on the protection of medicinal plants, aiming promotion of sustainable use and cultivation of medicinal plants."

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is creating a dynamic portfolio of cannabis brands, inspired by its passion for health and wellness, and action sports. Through development of its Colombian operations (Pideka), the Company aims to support global pharmaceutical demand for a variety of cannabis products. The Company's leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance with the ambition to build the most iconic "seed-to-sale", "MNO" Multi-National Operator. Ikänik Farms' operations are currently located in Colombia and California.

