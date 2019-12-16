Ikänik Farms Completes Initial Pesticide and Microbiological Testing of Sample Flower with Leading Colombian Laboratory

Initial lab results further endorse Ikänik's Colombian production processes as being supportive of Europe's stringent pharmaceutical regulations

BOGOTA, Colombia, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ikänik") is pleased to announce that Ikänik Farms International, Inc. ("Ikänik International"), represented by its medical division in Colombia, Pideka SAS ("Pideka"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has successfully completed initial pesticide and microbiological testing of flower samples grown at Casa Flores, the Company's state-of-the-art 80,000 sq. ft. cannabis camp located in Tocancipá, Colombia, currently under construction.

"We are pleased to announce passing results from our pesticide and microbiological testing, which concludes the first phase of all required tests to support a pharmaceutical grade cannabis product," said Borja Sanz de Madrid, President of Ikänik International.

The testing, which was conducted by the University Jorge Tadeo Lozano ("UTADEO"), found no trace pesticides in the sample flower provided by Pideka. The successful completion of initial heavy metals testing (see the Company's press release dated November 25, 2019) and pesticide and microbiological testing suggests flower grown at Casa Flores meets all of the pharmaceutical grade cannabis standards set forth by the Council of Europe. Cannabis materials which exceed the standardized heavy metals and pesticide limits are deemed non-pharmaceutical grade and are thus ineligible for pharmaceutical exportation into the European Union.

Testing Methodology

The Company provided UTADEO with samples of dried flower from multiple strains cultivated at Casa Flores. Testing was conducted at UTADEO's BIOSYSTEM ISO 17025 accredited laboratory in order to measure the amount of pesticides present in these samples. Upon conclusion of its testing, UTADEO found the samples to contain no pesticides. Additionally, a microbiological test was conducted to validate that the material was homogenous, with no systemic preclusions as set forth by European Pharmacopoeia, Europe's legal and scientific benchmark for pharmacopoeia standards.

The Company plans to perform final heavy metals, pesticides and microbiological tests upon the completion of its first harvest cycle, which is targeted for the last week of December. The strains being tested are intended for commercial production of medicinal cannabis at Casa Flores. The company is pursuing GMP-C certification for the Casa Flores facility and will look to export pharmaceutical grade cannabis to international markets, namely Europe.

"The successful completion of pesticide and microbiological testing by UTADEO further validates the sophistication of the production processes and controls used at our Casa Flores cannabis camp," said Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms. "We look forward to conducting final testing of the finished flower grown at Casa Flores in the coming weeks as we work towards finalizing the facility's GMP-C certification."

See the Company's press releases dated October 15, 2019 and October 29, 2019 for further information regarding Ikänik's Colombian operations and objectives.

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is creating a dynamic portfolio of cannabis brands aimed to support global pharmaceutical demand, rooted in health and wellness, action sports and unified with passion. The Company' leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance with the ambition to build the nation's most iconic vertically integrated "seed-to-sale", "MNO" Multi-National Operator. Ikänik Farms' operations are currently located in California and in Colombia, through its Pideka operations.

