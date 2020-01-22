Ikänik Farms Becomes First in Colombia to Pass EU Standard Pharmaceutical Cannabis Test

Test results further support Ikänik's strategic initiative to enter European Union pharmaceutical cannabis market

BOGOTA, Colombia, Jan. 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Ikänik Farms, Inc. (the "Company" or "Ikänik") is pleased to announce that Ikänik International, Inc. ("Ikänik International"), represented by its medical division in Colombia, Pideka SAS ("Pideka"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, has successfully completed a pesticide, heavy metal and microbiological testing of flower samples grown at Casa Flores, the Company's state-of-the-art 80,000 sq. ft. cannabis camp located outside Bogota Colombia, currently under construction.

"This is a major milestone for our dedicated team, propelling us into a unique position within the broader cannabis industry. We are excited to be the first company in Colombia to achieve results supporting a pharmaceutical grade cannabis product," said Borja Sanz de Madrid, President of Ikänik International.

Testing was conducted by third party Ciconea in its laboratory in Spain and reflected passing test scores in all flower samples provided by Pideka. The successful testing for heavy metals, pesticide and microbiological supports the flower grown at Casa Flores in qualifying it as the first pharmaceutical grade cannabis flower to be legally produced in Colombia. Cannabis materials which exceed the standardized heavy metals and pesticide limits are deemed non-pharmaceutical grade and are thus ineligible for pharmaceutical exportation into the European Union.

After meeting all cannabis quality standards set forth by the Council of Europe, the Company aims to establish strategic development and distribution partnerships in the EU by Q3 2020.

"The successful completion of testing through an EU laboratory, supports the sophistication implemented through the production processes and controls used at our Casa Flores cannabis camp," said Brian Baca, CEO of Ikänik Farms.

Testing Methodology

Pideka provided Cicionea with samples of dried flower from multiple strains cultivated at Casa Flores. Testing was conducted at Ciconea's ISO 17025 accredited laboratory in order to measure for pesticides and heavy metals present in these samples. The samples to passed in all qualifying categories.

Additionally, a microbiological test was conducted to validate the material was homogenous, with no systemic preclusions as set forth by European Pharmacopoeia, Europe's legal and scientific benchmark for pharmacopoeia standards.

The strains tested are intended for commercial production of medicinal cannabis at Casa Flores. The Company is pursuing GMP-C certification for the Casa Flores facility and will look to export pharmaceutical grade cannabis to international markets, namely Europe.

About Ikänik Farms

Ikänik Farms is creating a dynamic portfolio of cannabis brands aimed to support global pharmaceutical demand, rooted in health and wellness, action sports and unified with passion. The Company' leadership brings decades of expertise in R&D, cultivation, retail, branding, and corporate finance with the ambition to build the nation's most iconic vertically integrated "seed-to-sale", "MNO" Multi-National Operator. Ikänik Farms' operations are currently located in California and in Colombia, through its Pideka operations.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Canadian securities laws and United States securities laws (together, "forward-looking information). All information, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future is forward-looking information. When used in this news release, words such as "will", "could", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "potential", "believe", "should", and similar expressions, are forward-looking information, including, but not limited to, Pideka being able to obtain GMP certification for the Casa Flores Camp, statements with respect to the anticipated size of the Casa Flores Camp, the ability to complete the phases of the construction of the Casa Flores Camp and the ability to maintain production at the Casa Flores Camp within the permissible limits proposed by the Council of Europe.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking information, there can be other factors that cause results, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended, including, but not limited to: Pideka not being able to obtain GMP certification on the Casa Flores Camp, delays in construction or significant cost overruns in the construction of the Casa Flores Camp, future production capacity and extract capabilities of the Casa Flores Camp being significantly lower than expected or all of the planned square footage at the Casa Flores Camp not being available for cannabis production, future ineligibility for pharmaceutical exportation into the European Union, changes in laws, a change in management, the inability to obtain additional financing, increased competition, hindering market growth and state adoption due to inconsistent public opinion and perception of the medical-use and adult-use marijuana industry and, regulatory or political change.

There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate or that management's expectations or estimates of future developments, circumstances or results will materialize. As a result of these risks and uncertainties, the results or events predicted in the forward-looking information may differ materially from actual results or events.

Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information in this news release is made as of the date of this release. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise such information, except as required by applicable law, and the Company does not assume any liability for disclosure relating to any other company mentioned herein.

