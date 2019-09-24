IIROC Trading Halt - GFI

VANCOUVER, Sept. 24, 2019 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Gravitas Financial Inc.

CSE Symbol: GFI (All Issues)

Reason: At the request of the Company Pending News



Halt Time (ET): 9:27 AM

