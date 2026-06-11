IHH Healthcare Collaborates with Infosys on a Multi-Country, AI-Powered ERP Transformation to Accelerate Growth

Powered by Infosys Topaz, the collaboration will help unify operations, optimize processes, and enable a future ready healthcare enterprise

BENGALURU, India and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia and SINGAPORE, June 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in AI–first business consulting and technology services, today announced a strategic collaboration with IHH Healthcare, one of the world's largest private healthcare providers, to drive a multi–year, enterprise–wide ERP transformation program. This collaboration will enable IHH to standardize and harmonize business processes across all its markets starting with Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Singapore. It will help streamline operations, enhance agility and scalability, optimize costs, and strengthen regulatory compliance.

The collaboration brings together Infosys' AI–first capabilities through Infosys Topaz, an AI-first offering powered by generative and agentic AI technologies, to embed intelligence into IHH's core business workflows. This approach will help IHH unlock AI-powered business value at scale.

Infosys will help consolidate IHH's legacy, siloed ERP landscape by integrating critical functions such as finance, procurement, supply chain, human capital management, and enterprise performance management. As part of this transformation, IHH will gain enhanced real-time data visibility and decision intelligence, strengthening its ability to drive faster, and insight-led decision-making. By establishing a centralized, digital enterprise foundation, Infosys will support IHH's journey toward a more connected, data-driven, and future-ready healthcare ecosystem.

Dilip Kadambi, Group Chief Financial Officer, IHH Healthcare, said, "As we continue to optimize and future-proof our operations across markets, this ERP collaboration with Infosys will drive greater cost efficiency while empowering our teams to focus on what matters most – caring for patients. This advances our Care. For Good. aspiration by delivering consistently high-quality patient care and enabling long-term, sustainable growth."

Venky Ananth, EVP and Global Head – Healthcare, Infosys, said, "This collaboration with IHH Healthcare reflects our ability to operationalize AI-led transformation at scale. By leveraging Infosys Topaz, we are consolidating fragmented systems into a unified, cloud-based platform that enables real-time decision-making, simplifies cross-market operations, and accelerates enterprise-wide adoption. This will help IHH drive greater efficiency, agility, and consistency as it scales across a complex, multi-country healthcare ecosystem."

Watch Venky Ananth, EVP and Global Head - Healthcare, Infosys, in conversation with Dilip Kadambi, Group CFO, and Linus Tham, Group CIO of IHH Healthcare, here: Reimagining Healthcare at Scale

About IHH Healthcare ("IHH")

IHH is a leading multinational healthcare provider shaping the future of care. Driven by our aspiration to Care. For Good., we unite medical excellence and innovation, pushing boundaries through our trusted brands such as Acibadem, Gleneagles, Fortis, Island, Mount Elizabeth, Pantai, Parkway and Prince Court.

Across 10 countries, including Malaysia, Singapore, Türkiye, India and Greater China, our 76,000-strong team delivers world-class excellence every day, within and beyond our 190 healthcare facilities, including 89 hospitals. Our comprehensive services span the full healthcare continuum, from primary and ambulatory to quaternary care, complemented by diagnostics, imaging, rehabilitation, telehealth and home care.

In partnership with our stakeholders, IHH is advancing value-based care, building a sustainable healthcare ecosystem and creating meaningful impact, as we work towards our vision to become the world's most trusted healthcare services network.

www.ihhhealthcare.com

About Infosys

Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) is a global leader in AI first business consulting and technology services. Over 325,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses, and communities. As navigators of enterprise transformation, we enable businesses in 63 countries to unlock AI value at scale. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we accelerate business transformation through our AI-first value framework, deep domain expertise, and our unique ability to orchestrate innovations from our AI-native partner ecosystem. Infosys is recognised as the fastest growing IT services brand globally, committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable partner for our clients where deep talent expertise, in an inclusive workplace, help them navigate their next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance, are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, increased competition for talent, our ability to attract and retain personnel, increase in wages, investments to reskill our employees, our ability to effectively implement a hybrid work model, economic uncertainties and geo-political situations, technological disruptions and innovations such as artificial intelligence ("AI"), generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, our corporate actions including acquisitions, and cybersecurity matters. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2025. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

SOURCE Infosys

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