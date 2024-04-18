IHG Hotels & Resorts Launches Apple AirPlay in North American Hotels

First hospitality company to go live with AirPlay, available at more than 60 locations

NEW YORK, April 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Today, global hospitality leader IHG Hotels & Resorts (IHG) launches AirPlay in the first phase of hotel rooms, giving guests the ability to stream content privately and securely from their iPhone or iPad to the TV in their guest rooms. AirPlay is available at more than 60 hotels in North America, including properties like InterContinental Buckhead Atlanta, Hotel Indigo NYC Downtown – Wall Street and Holiday Inn & Suites Ottawa Kanata.

IHG is the first hospitality company to provide AirPlay functionality as part of its in-room entertainment experience. With AirPlay, IHG provides seamless connectivity and enhances the overall guest experience, improving guest satisfaction. Guests can simply scan a QR to the hotel's Wi-Fi network and enjoy a personalized entertainment experience. Each QR code is unique, ensuring that a guest's content remains personal and private and streams only to the LG hotel TV in the room.

Jolie Fleming, Chief Product & Technology Officer at IHG Hotels & Resorts, said: "When people travel, we know they want to take some of the comforts of home with them – whether that's watching their favorite shows or finishing a movie they started. As the first hospitality company to integrate AirPlay, IHG Hotels & Resorts is leading the way in making the guest experience even more personalized, enabling guests to enjoy content smoothly and securely on their in-room TV. Whether guests are traveling for business or leisure, this offering will undoubtedly become a favorite feature, creating a home-away-from-home entertainment environment like never before."

IHG Hotels & Resorts continues its dedication to enhancing guest experiences by investing in transformative technologies. Integrating AirPlay in hotel rooms provides an enhanced guest experience, while also driving value for hotel owners and improving operational efficiency through innovative partnerships and solutions.

For more information, visit: ihg.com/appleairplay.

