iHerb Top Wellness Trends in 2023

PASADENA, Calif., Jan. 5, 2023 /CNW/ -- iHerb, the largest eCommerce platform, dedicated to vitamins, minerals, and supplements has tapped Dr. Michael Murray, N.D. – one of the leading authorities in dietary supplements, and natural products – to share his insights for the top health and wellness trends likely to gain popularity in 2023. The full wellness prediction can be found on iHerb's blog , the go-to guide featuring advice from credentialed contributors on what's new and next for living well.

Trend #1: Changing Consumer Health & Wellness Focus

Immune health has been a key focus since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, but recent surveys indicate other priorities are rising as well. In one survey of over 5,000 consumers from seven countries, the top concerns were sleep quality and stress, as well as brain health and function. In the blog post, you will find Dr. Murray's recommendations for the top supplements for each of these health concerns.

Trend #2: More People Are Set To Discover the Power of Protein

Market data shows that the protein powder and amino acids segment is the fastest-growing sector in the supplement category. It is not only the increasing number of sports enthusiasts and bodybuilders fueling this growth, but also consumers purchasing collagen protein products to help promote skin health and beauty from within. Dr. Murray notes that Collagen leads as the fastest-growing protein choice, with consumers also purchasing more and more vegan protein (pea, hemp, pumpkin, soy, rice, etc.) and whey, casein, and egg protein powders.

Trend #3: Non-Pill Forms of Supplements Will Grow in Popularity

Traditional tablets and capsules will continue to be a top choice, but consumers are also increasingly looking to non-pill alternatives. According to Nutrition Business Journal, in 2021, more than 60% of the purchases of dietary supplements were non-pill forms like gummies, chews, powders & tablets, exceeding sales of pills for the first time. Within the article, Dr. Murray explains why gummy supplements, in particular, are at the head of this growth, and how we can expect them to continue to rise - with the most significant trend being the growth in vegan gummies specifically.

Trend #4: Mushroom Products Are Blooming

The global health mushroom market is estimated to be worth over $25 billion and is expected to grow over 10% yearly for the next eight years. This growth represents the significant increase in the popularity of functional mushrooms as both food and dietary supplements due to their numerous health benefits. Dr. Murray predicts that Chaga, Cordyceps and Turkey Tail will surge in popularity, in addition to well known shiitake and reishi, and why within his trend forecast.

Trend #5: Sustainable Hydration Products Are Moving Upwards

Another emerging trend that Dr. Murray notes is the increase in the popularity of effervescent electrolyte mixes used to enhance water and promote hydration, which he cites in the blog as one of the fastest-growing types of dietary supplements. These hydration products are available in both tablets and powdered drink mixes, and serve as alternatives to ready-to-drink electrolyte hydration drinks in wasteful, single use plastic bottles. Historically, athletes have used electrolyte drinks and supplements to help recover, and consumers across the board are now using them to seamlessly deliver functional ingredients as well.

