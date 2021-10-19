iHealthOX expands offering to include vision care to full network of Canadians through strategic partnership with KITS Eyecare

"We're proud to partner with the KITS team to bring the next generation of digital health services to market on a significantly expedited timeline and at a fraction of the cost of retail optical stores," says Terri Storey, founder and CEO, iHealthOX. "Like KITS, we believe the future of health care is being determined by the needs of consumers who want choice, convenience, value, and easier access to a more personalized and integrated health care experience."

"KITS' core business is based on providing patients with high-quality KITS branded and designer eyewear and contact lenses at affordable prices, without the long wait and hassle of having to leave the home or ofﬁce; that means your products, including made-to-order prescription glasses, are in your hand in one to two days," said Joseph Thompson, Co-founder and COO of KITS. "Just as importantly, patient wellness means caring about a person's mental health and wellbeing as well as their vision. Through iHealthOX we saw an opportunity to enhance our patients' experiences by taking a more holistic approach to their health and wellness."

Recognizing that the wellbeing of employees has never been more important, KITS has also turned to iHealthOX's wellbeing platform to give its employees access to a wide range of flexible health, lifestyle, benefit and care programs. "The future is here, and people want a health and wellbeing experience that matches their speciﬁc health goals and lifestyle interests," says Storey. "After a year and a half of accelerating towards a virtual-ﬁrst care model, millions of people have discovered they prefer it and there's no turning back."

"Today, all Canadians expect vision, mental health and wellbeing benefits from their employers," says Thompson. "For us, iHealthOX's digital health platform and the services it provides are valuable employee attraction and retention tools that will help us optimize our healthcare investment, and most importantly, help us take care of our people in ways that work best for them."

About KITS

KITS was born when three veteran leaders in online eyecare, web commerce, and finance came together on Vancouver's Kits Beach for an impromptu meet-up. Together, the trio has leveraged over 70 years' combined experience to create a rapidly growing digital eyecare platform. KITS offers patients access to prescription and non-prescription eyeglasses, sunglasses, and contact lenses - including name-brand, designer and our own exclusive KITS designed products – shipped to their doors in as little as 24 hours. Setting ourselves apart from the competition through technology, our platform and manufacturing facilities afford us industry-leading vertical integration that enable us to offer great prices while simultaneously delivering bespoke products with incredible speed, care and accuracy. We will continue to disrupt the eyecare industry with a relentless pursuit of emerging technologies to provide the absolute best patient experience possible - including online eyewear fitting tools, virtual try-on for glasses, and an integrated online vision test. For more information on KITS, visit www.KITS.com.

About iHealthOX

iHealthOX is a health and wellness benefits company for employers that uses data and advanced technologies to turn health care expenses into high value investments. Through its holistic and proactive approach, iHealthOX uses personalized care plans and online services to reduce absenteeism and increases employee productivity. iHealthOX was founded by CEO Terri Storey, whose 20 years' experience in Canada's mental health care and tech sectors includes creating one of the largest mental health treatment organizations in Ontario and developing the first algorithms to instantly match mental health patients with health care providers. For more information, please visit www.ihealthox.com.

SOURCE iHealthOX

