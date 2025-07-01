IGS Energy Completes Just Energy Acquisition -- Becoming a Leading North American Retailer

The combined company has brought together 2,250 employees and is one of the largest energy retailers in North America , serving nearly 7.5 million RCEs (residential customer equivalents).

Just Energy (U.S.) Corp. to continue to operate independently under its existing brands.

DUBLIN, Ohio, July 1, 2025 /CNW/ -- IGS Energy announced today the successful closing of its acquisition of Just Energy, creating one of the largest energy retailers in North America. The combined company now serves nearly 7.5 million residential customer equivalents (RCEs), solidifying its position for continued growth in deregulated energy markets across the U.S. and Canada.

Just Energy

With the transaction completed, 2,250 employees have joined forces under the expanded IGS Energy umbrella, significantly increasing the company's presence in key energy markets. Just Energy will continue to operate independently under its existing brands, leveraging its proven operating model. This strategic partnership positions both companies to capitalize on their strengths and expand customer offerings.

"We are delighted to officially welcome Just Energy and proud of the hard work and collaboration all the teams put in to make this new partnership a reality," said Scott White, president and CEO of IGS Energy. "Just Energy's highly successful origination channels, marquee retail relationships, and deep industry expertise are a perfect complement to our capabilities. Together, we're better positioned to seize new growth opportunities, particularly in Texas."

Based in Houston, Texas, Just Energy has been a trusted leader in the retail energy sector for over 25 years, operating under established brands like Just Energy, Hudson Energy, Amigo Energy, and Tara Energy. The acquisition significantly broadens IGS Energy's footprint in the ERCOT (Texas) market, fulfilling a key long-term objective, while also strengthening its presence in PJM markets.

The integration of Just Energy's "plug and play platform" ensures its continued independent operations, a fundamental driver of its success. This approach reflects IGS Energy's dedication to preserving Just Energy's autonomy while enhancing its ability to deliver exceptional value to customers.

"Now that the deal has closed, we are excited to move forward with our shared vision of delivering superior energy solutions," said Michael Carter, CEO of Just Energy. "Our customers, business partners, and employees will benefit from the combined strengths of Just Energy and IGS Energy as we continue to provide the reliable, high-quality service they've come to expect."

With the acquisition complete, IGS Energy has cemented itself as a leader in North America's retail energy market, offering innovative energy solutions for commercial and residential customers alike. Both companies are unified in their commitment to delivering outstanding service and driving sustainable growth in the years ahead.

About IGS Energy: IGS Energy is a private, family-owned company with 36 years in business, founded by CEO Scott White and his father, Marv White. Based in Dublin, Ohio, IGS Energy employs more than 1,500 employees and serves over 5 million residential customer equivalents (RCEs). The company focuses on natural gas and electricity supply, as well as innovation in emerging energy solutions like solar, batteries, biogas and demand response. Perennially recognized as a Great Place to Work® and listed among Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For®, IGS Energy values independent ownership, prioritizing long-term results over quarterly earnings and purpose over profits.

About Just Energy: Just Energy is a retail energy provider specializing in electricity and natural gas commodities and bringing energy-efficient solutions and renewable energy options to customers. Operating in the United States and Canada, Just Energy serves residential and commercial customers under the Just Energy, Amigo Energy, Hudson Energy and Tara Energy brands. It also provides water filter solutions through its HomeWater brand.

For further information, please contact:

IGS Energy

Jessica Spencer

[email protected]

(304) 840-2995

Just Energy

Nancy Donnaperna

[email protected]

(647) 389-9483

SOURCE IGS Energy