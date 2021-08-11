Igniting Intelligence: Vayyar launches high-resolution mmWave tracker module

Media assets can be downloaded from: here.

Vayyar, the global leader in 4D imaging radar, has launched the world's most advanced mmWave development module. Powered by a highly integrated 4D imaging Radar-on-Chip (RoC), 'Vayyar Element' enables innovators to put real-time detection and tracking at the core of their products.

Developed for seamless integration with everything from consumer products to enterprise solutions, the module is engineered for rapid development. Driving automation, enhancing safety and enabling security, Vayyar Element helps products make data-driven decisions.

The miniature module provides rich, real-time insights into the presence and movement of people in its vicinity, empowering products to be react and adapt to human activity. The data collected by Vayyar Element is based on low power radio-wave imaging, making it ideal for deployment in environments where privacy is crucial, such as homes and offices.

Roughly the size of a matchbox, the module is powered by Vayyar's 7201 RFIC, which incorporates all digital and analog RF components and operates in the 60-64 GHz bands. While alternative solutions typically rely on 10 antennas or fewer, Vayyar Element houses an extensive array of 46 antennas, supporting hundreds of virtual channels and delivering unprecedented resolution.

The RoC includes an embedded Digital Signal Processor (DSP) for processing all imaging algorithms, ensuring high performance, data security and versatility, while lowering post-processing and cloud-related costs. The module's software outputs range from low-layer point cloud to high-level process indicators, supporting versatile usage: Vayyar Element can be used to enable artificial intelligence or simply to integrate out-of-the-box sensing capabilities into a product.

Vayyar Element modules are designed to support companies throughout all product development stages, from initial evaluation to launch. With three variations, each designed for a different step and set of partner requirements, Vayyar Element modules all share uniform hardware, software architecture and APIs, ensuring seamless progression and driving forward Vayyar's vision of making radio-wave imaging the go-to technology for smart sensing.

"We're delighted to put 4D imaging radar into the hands of innovators who can leverage its versatile capabilities in homes, office environments, retail settings and beyond," said Raviv Melamed, CEO of Vayyar. "With successful solutions in automotive, elderly care, retail and medical diagnostics, Vayyar now offers affordable, out-of-the-box sensor technology that enables a new wave of product intelligence to enhance daily life and help create a safer world."

Vayyar will offer three versions of the FCC-approved Vayyar Element module. For the first stage of the product journey, the Development Module, available now, is designed for evaluation, data collection and application building. The Prototyping Kit, which launches soon, features a low-cost MCU supporting Wi-Fi and Bluetooth for ramping up pilots. The integration-ready Product Module is engineered for scaling to mass market production.

At a time of intense interest in the potential of IoT sensor technologies to streamline daily life while ensuring health and safety, Vayyar Element puts the potential of 4D imaging radar within reach of individuals and organizations alike. The module is available for purchase at Vayyar.com/element.

