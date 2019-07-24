Ignite International Brands, Ltd. provides corporate presentation on website

VAUGHAN, ON, July 24, 2019 /CNW/ - Ignite International Brands, Ltd. ("Ignite") is pleased to announce that it has released a new corporate presentation available upon request at www.igniteinternational.co. The new corporate presentation provides an overview of Ignite's key leadership, core business strategies as well as corporate and commercial updates and revenue guidance for fiscal 2019 and 2020.

ABOUT IGNITE INTERNATIONAL BRANDS, LTD.

Ignite is a CSE-listed company operating in the cannabis and CBD industries. Ignite intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada and international jurisdictions, and leverage multiple product platforms. Ignite intends to effect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of the target jurisdictions. As CEO and Chairman, Dan Bilzerian takes an active role and is deeply involved in the development of global strategic initiatives intended to establish Ignite as a global leader in the cannabis and CBD space.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release and the corporate presentation referred to herein includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the business and marketing strategies of Ignite, Ignite's intention to grow its business and operations, the strategies and expected launch dates of Ignite's operations and partnerships in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom and internationally, and the anticipated revenue of Ignite. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; ability of Ignite to give effect to its business plans; reliance on Dan Bilzerian and the "IGNITE" brand which may not prove to be as successful as contemplated; the ability to and risks associated with unlocking future licensing opportunities with the "IGNITE" brand, building a global cannabis and CBD brand and the ability of Ignite to capture significant market share; ability to source and secure companies or businesses to acquire and risks related to the acquisition of such companies or businesses; and the uncertainties surrounding the cannabis and CBD industries in North America and internationally. There can be no assurance that any of the forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Ignite disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

