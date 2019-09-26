Ignite International Brands Announces Management Hires to Strengthen Executive Suite

John Schaefer and Sam Sarullo join Ignite International Brands

VAUGHAN, ON, Sept. 26, 2019 /CNW/ - Ignite International Brands, Ltd. ("Ignite" or the "Company") announces the appointment of John Schaefer as Senior Vice President of Operations and Sam Sarullo as Chief Digital Officer.

John Schaefer joins Ignite as Senior Vice President, Operations. Mr. Schaefer brings a wealth of experience, previously serving as the Vice President of Operations at MedMen. With MedMen, Mr. Schaefer was responsible for cultivation, extraction and manufacturing across North America ensuring successful creation and execution of operations strategies. In addition, Mr. Schaefer was with Bayer/Monsanto as Vice President - North America Supply Chain Manufacturing, where he was responsible for providing leadership teams the tools to modernize supply chains and implement innovative methods for operations.

Sam Sarullo joins the Company as Chief Digital Officer. Mr. Sarullo previously served as Head of E-Commerce at PacSun and ULTA Beauty, where he was responsible for growing e-commerce sales, optimizing digital marketing acquisition, and creating a best-in-class website customer experience.

"John and Sam bring outstanding value and experience to the leadership team at Ignite," said Jim McCormick, President of Ignite. "As the brand continues to expand and flourish, it's important to add both their expertise and executive leadership to help us smartly scale and serve our customers well."

About Ignite International Brands, Ltd.

Ignite is a CSE-listed and OTCQX traded company operating in permissible CBD and cannabis sectors. Ignite intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada and into international jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom and Mexico by leveraging multiple product platforms. The Company intends to effect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of its active and target jurisdictions.

