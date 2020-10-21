Igloo Software Announces Mike Gaburo as Chief Executive Officer

SaaS industry veteran brings proven leadership, operational excellence, and an outstanding go-to-market track record to Igloo

KITCHENER-WATERLOO, ON, Oct. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - Igloo Software , the leading provider of digital workplace solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mike Gaburo as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. While overseeing all functions and departments at Igloo, Mike will be responsible for driving key areas including the company's vision, culture, strategy, and operations.

With more than 25 years of executive leadership experience, 15 of which leading software businesses, Mike has a proven track record of delivering great results for customers, employees, and investors. With a history of crafting collaborative, creative strategy supported by smart investments in technology and people, Mike's teams have consistently delivered excellence in both customer experience and shareholder returns. Most recently, as CEO of payments fintech Brightwell, Mike led the transformation of the company's product and a rejuvenation of its go-to-market efforts, resulting in a 4x growth in the company's user base and revenue during his leadership. Prior to that as COO of Paycor, Mike helped the provider of HCM SaaS grow revenue 5x to over USD$100 million.

"Mike's history of success and impressive results speak for themselves," said Andrew Lindner, Chairman of Igloo Software. "Mike is also a great developer of organizations and people. As part of our diligence efforts during the recruiting process we had the opportunity to talk to people who had worked with and for Mike. We were struck by their consistent emphasis on Mike's ability to build strong relationships and develop people at all levels of the organization. Additionally, Mike's focus on enhancing the customer experience, and his dedication to ensuring their success at every step of their journey will deliver great results for customers."

"Thanks to the hard work and commitment of the entire team at Igloo, I am fortunate to be joining a company with a solid foundation and great reputation in the industry," said Mike Gaburo, CEO, Igloo Software. "I look forward to building on the technical and cultural foundation that have made Igloo an award-winning provider of digital workplace solutions and a great place to work. 2020 has placed unprecedented strain on organizations of every kind. All of us at Igloo remain committed to helping our customers and their employees connect, collaborate and communicate with one another, no matter where or how they are working. Igloo has become a truly indispensable tool for organizations navigating the shifting tides of the modern workplace. I'm proud of what our team has accomplished, and I couldn't be more optimistic about Igloo's future."

Igloo is the leading next-generation intranet platform and was recognized by Forrester Research as a leader in 'The Forrester Wave™: Intranet Platforms 2020' report. Through its portfolio of digital workplace solutions, Igloo partners with customers to address challenges related to communication, collaboration, knowledge management, employee engagement, and culture. Igloo integrates with the apps and systems your business relies on and centralizes information for a single source-of-truth and a more productive and engaged workforce. For more information, please visit www.igloosoftware.com .

