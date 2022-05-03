TORONTO, May 3, 2022 /CNW/ - On the weekend of May 28-29, Canadians will once again lace-up for the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's ("the Walk"), Canada's largest fundraiser in support of the more than half a million Canadians living with dementia, their families, friends and caregivers.

After two years of modified and virtual events, in which Canadians could choose to participate in a number of creative ways due to the pandemic, this year the Alzheimer Society and IG Wealth Management ("IG") will host in-person Walks across Canada, following local and provincial health guidelines.

Now in its fifth year, the IG Wealth Management Walk for Alzheimer's has raised more than $21 million since inception. These critical funds go toward life-changing programs and services that help people affected by dementia across Canada, including counselling, day programs, respite for caregivers and assistance for people who are newly diagnosed.

"Together, with our visionary partners IG Wealth Management, and thousands of our supporters from coast to coast, we encourage Canadians to join this year's Walk. Last year, our participants ran, cycled, danced and walked, raising more than $5 million dollars to help support people living with dementia," said Kevin Noel, Interim CEO, Alzheimer Society of Canada. "Support for programs and services that assist those affected by the disease is more important than ever, as the number of Canadians with dementia is rising rapidly, with 76,000 more Canadians diagnosed each year. And by 2032, close to a million will be affected. This Walk is crucial."

Participants can sign up, create their teams and start fundraising by visiting WalkForAlzheimers.ca . Walkers are also encouraged to share their fundraising stories and activities, first by taking a photo or video of how they are participating, then uploading their photo or video to social media with the fundraiser's official hashtag #IGWalkForAlz.

"IG is extremely proud to support the Alzheimer Society and their mission to alleviate the impact of Alzheimer's, while promoting the search for causes, treatments and a cure," said Damon Murchison, President and CEO, IG Wealth Management. "We know the physical, emotional and financial burden that dementia has on Canadians. And that's why our employees and advisors are committed to helping support and empower the communities in which we live and work, through the walk, but also seminars and webinars throughout the year."

By joining a Walk in their community, participants will make an undeniable positive impact on their fellow Canadians, bringing hope to the lives of people living with dementia and their families.

Please note that this year's Walks will be held in a safe manner, compliant with local health regulations. Participants can stay tuned to their local Alzheimer Society for event information.

Who are you walking for? Join today at WalkForAlzheimers.ca !

About the Alzheimer Society

The Alzheimer Society is Canada's leading nationwide health charity for people living with Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. Active in communities across Canada, the Society provides information, programs and services to those living with a diagnosis and their caregivers. The Alzheimer Society Research Program is Canada's leading funder of research into better understanding the causes of dementia, improving treatment and care, and towards finding cures.

About IG Wealth Management

Founded in 1926, IG Wealth Management is a national leader in delivering personalized financial solutions to Canadians through a network of advisors located across Canada. In addition to an exclusive family of mutual funds and other investment vehicles, IG offers a wide range of other financial services. IG Wealth Management has $116.3 billion in assets under advisement as of March 31, 2022 and is a member of the IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) group of companies. IGM Financial is one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies with approximately $268.3 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of March 31, 2022.

SOURCE Alzheimer Society of Canada

For further information: Media contacts: Bob Neufeld, Alzheimer Society of Canada, 905-441-2640, [email protected]; Hilary Bassett, IG Wealth Management, 416-951-7558, [email protected]