IFS GLOBAL SOFTWARE INC. WELCOMES AL DOBOWI AS A PREMIUM MEMBER OF THE EQUIPMENT HOUND E-COMMERCE MARKETPLACE

VANCOUVER, BC, March 6, 2023 /CNW/ - IFS Global Software Inc. (NEO: IFS) ("IFS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Equipment Hound, the E-Commerce marketplace of IFS, has signed a Premium membership agreement with Al Dobowi. Al Dobowi is a source of the world's leading tire and battery brands. Al Dobowi has a footprint across the Americas, Africa, Asia, Middle East, and Europe. This addition of Al Dobowi further expands Interfield's strong presence in the Middle East.

About Al Dobowi

One of the Largest and Most Modern Industrial Battery Manufacturers in the Middle East

Eternity Technologies produces world class products for the global motive power, standby power and renewable energy markets. Their products are manufactured using high-tech equipment and technology from Europe and North America . They distribute to over 50 countries and have partner businesses in Germany , UK, Canada , South Africa , Chile , Spain , India , Nigeria and Ghana .

Since 1976, Al Dobowi has grown in tandem with the UAE's growth and development. Critical to their success was the development of our own flagship brands of Infinity, Eternity and Kays which, coupled with their expanding distribution network, allowed them to accelerate our growth.

They are the single largest tire retreader in the Middle East and North Africa ("MENA") region and are the pioneers in providing truck and OTR tire retreading under one roof in the UAE. Their state of the art retreading facilities in Saudi Arabia , UAE and Nigeria utilize the world's leading and most advanced tire retreading technology.

They are an ISO 9001 certified solution provider for technical rubber, polyurethane products and conveyor belt systems in the industrial, construction, mining, marine, ship building and oil and gas sectors. They also provide premium quality fluid management products for various applications, as well as hydraulic and industrial hoses, pipes and fittings.

They have been a strategic partner of the Roads and Transport Authority – Dubai Taxi Corporation, providing automotive batteries since 2005, and tires and fleet management services since 2009. They also provide similar services to Dubai Municipality, Dubai Water and Electricity Authority (DEWA) and several other UAE Government Departments.

About Interfield

IFS Global is a publicly listed company, with its common shares listed on the Neo Exchange Inc. (NEO: IFS) and operates in Dubai, U.A.E through its wholly owned subsidiary, Interfield Software Solutions LLC ("Interfield Solutions"). Interfield Solutions is a software company that services numerous industrial segments worldwide including oil and gas, mining and renewables. Interfield Solutions has two operating divisions, E-commerce and Software as a Service.

Equipment Hound, the company's flagship product of its E-commerce division, is an industrial equipment marketplace that connects buyers and suppliers around the globe. Equipment Hound manages a catalogue of equipment from various suppliers and provides procurement solutions for buyers. It includes features such as requests for quotes, logistics support and third-party verification.

ToolSuite, the company's flagship product of its Software as a Service division, is a cloud based data collection and management platform that digitizes industrial processes and provides real-time auditable data for clients.

