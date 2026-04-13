Reading this notice may be triggering. You may prefer to wait until you are in a safe space before reading further or have someone else read it for you, as it may bring back difficult memories and emotions. The Sexual Violence New Brunswick support line is available 24/7 at 506-454-0437. Additional emotional and mental health supports can be accessed at saintjohnclassaction.kpmg.ca.

Please read this notice carefully. Your rights may be affected even if you do not take any action.

SAINT JOHN, NB, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ - This notice is to inform you that the Court of King's Bench of New Brunswick has approved a Settlement reached in a class action lawsuit against the City of Saint John on behalf of survivors of sexual abuse committed by Kenneth Estabrooks.

Eligible class members can now make claims for compensation from the Settlement.

Who is eligible for compensation?

You may be eligible for compensation if you suffered harm from being sexually abused by Kenneth Estabrooks in the City of Saint John between January 1, 1953 and November 1, 1975, while he was employed as a police officer.

What is available under the Settlement?

There is a settlement fund of $16.5 million available to pay eligible class members as well as certain fees and expenses, including an honorarium for the representative plaintiff and Class Counsel's legal fees in the amounts to be approved by the Court.

Class members may be eligible for compensation from the Settlement if they submit a Claim before April 13, 2027. Claims may also be brought on behalf of class members who passed away on or after May 16, 2024.

The Court has appointed a third-party, called the Administrator (KPMG), that will decide all Claims according to a Claims Process set out in the Settlement.

The amount of money paid for each approved Claim will depend on the nature of the harm each class member suffered, and the number of Claims that are approved.

How do I make a Claim?

The period for submitting a Claim runs until April 13, 2027. During that period, you can make a Claim by filling out the Claim Form and submitting it (and any supporting documents) to the Administrator by email at [email protected] or by regular mail:

KPMG INC.

600 de Maisonneuve Blvd. West

Suite 1500

Montréal QC H3A 0A3

Attention: Administrator of Saint John

Estabrooks Abuse Class Action

The deadline to submit a Claim Form is April 13, 2027. Within three (3) months after that date, you may be able to submit a late Claim if you provide written reasons for failing to submit a Claim Form on time. After that, it will be too late to make a Claim for money from the Settlement.

Can I get help with my Claim?

Yes. If you have questions or need help you can contact the Administrator at 1-855-609-2759 or by email at [email protected].

You can also get legal advice and help from one of the law firms for the Class Members at the contact information below:

How can I get more information?

For more information, including resources to access emotional and mental health supports, visit the settlement website at saintjohnclassaction.kpmg.ca or contact the Administrator at:

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-855-609-2759

Mail or Courier:



KPMG INC.

600 de Maisonneuve Blvd. West

Suite 1500

Montréal QC H3A 0A3

Attention: Administrator of Saint John

Estabrooks Abuse Class Action

In Person:

KPMG INC.

City Hall Building15 Market Square, Suite 501

Saint John, NB E2L 3V6

Une version française de cet avis est disponible sur le site web www.saintjohnrecourscollectif.kpmg.ca ou par courriel [email protected].

SOURCE KPMG INC.