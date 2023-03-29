IDENTOS strengthens leadership position in patient access with the addition of key advisors

IDENTOS welcomes Peter L. Levin and Jeremy Theal to advisory board

TORONTO, March 29, 2023 /CNW/ - IDENTOS Inc., a leader in digital identity and access management, welcomes health industry experts: Peter L. Levin, CEO, Amida Technology Solutions and Jeremy Theal, CMIO, Alberta Health Services to its advisory board. The advisory board supports the company's growth in both the US and Canadian market with industry insights, strategic advice and market expertise to help guide the leadership team.

"We're so thrilled to announce the expansion of our advisory board, bringing together some of the brightest minds in the healthcare and technology space. Looking forward to collaborating with this distinguished group of experts to continue driving innovation and advancing our mission of delivering digital identity and access technology to meet modern demands of user-centricity." –Mike Cook, CEO, IDENTOS Inc.

Levin is the CEO of Amida Technology Solutions, focused on data management and data security. In previous appointments, he was a Senior Advisor to the Secretary and Chief Technology Officer of the Department of Veterans Affairs, where he helped create the Blue Button personal health record. Today, Peter is an adjunct senior fellow at the Center for a New American Security, a Strategic Advisor to Government Executives (SAGE) with the Partnership for Public Service, and a member of the CNAS Biotech Task Force.

"I am honoured to join IDENTOS' advisory board and to be part of an organization that is so invested in solving patient data access challenges. IDENTOS is at the forefront of developing innovative solutions to address the most pressing challenges that face care delivery organizations today. I am excited to collaborate with this exceptional leadership team and support IDENTOS' continued success." –Peter L. Levin, Co-Founder and CEO, Amida Technology Solutions

Dr. Theal is the CMIO at Alberta Health Services. In this role, he is the lead physician for implementation and continuous improvement of a province-wide clinical information system serving 4.5 million citizens across over 800 facilities and over 8,900 acute care beds, the largest project of its kind in North America. He also practices Gastroenterology at the University of Alberta Hospital, where he is also an Associate Clinical Professor of Medicine. Prior to his work in Alberta, he was the CMIO at North York General Hospital in Toronto, Canada. During his 15 years in Ontario, he led many digital health initiatives at local, regional, provincial, and national scale, several of which were award-winning.

Upon appointment to the IDENTOS advisory board, Dr. Theal said:

"As a healthcare technology expert and physician, I am excited to contribute my experience to the team. IDENTOS is tackling long standing challenges in the digital identity and access management space which will enable secure, seamless access to healthcare data. This seamless access is crucial to patients and providers alike in realizing the full potential of technology to improve the continuity, quality, and safety of care. I look forward to working alongside this accomplished group of professionals to drive these important innovations forward."

Levin and Theal join founding advisors , Hamid Arabzadeh, CEO and Chairman, Ranovus Inc., and Robert Schneider, CEO Founder & Investor, IDENTOS GmbH (the EU arm of IDENTOS).

For more information about IDENTOS' advisory board, please visit: https://www.identos.com/leadership/

About IDENTOS

IDENTOS (IDENTOS Inc.) designs and develops digital identity & access technology to meet modern demands of user-centricity, respect for privacy and distributed system interoperability. IDENTOS enables sectors such as healthcare, finance and government to quickly connect consumers, partners and data silos together safely for seamless digital experiences, platform enablement, API integrations, and more. For more information, visit: http://www.identos.com

