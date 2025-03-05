IDEMIA Secure Transactions unveils fully scalable iSIM solution dedicated to the booming IoT market powered by Qualcomm modems

COURBEVOIE, France, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Global leader in payment and connectivity solutions IDEMIA Secure Transactions partners with Qualcomm Technologies to introduce a fully scalable and trusted iSIM solution to the IoT market. This involves delivering the world's first integrated and reprogrammable iSIM powered by the new Qualcomm® E41 4G Modem-RF to help support compliance with the new IoT GSMA specification. Tailored for compact, power-efficient and cost-effective devices, this innovation is particularly appealing for sectors such as smart grid technologies, connected industry, healthcare and asset tracking.

Two industry leaders within the IoT ecosystem are collaborating to offer a real market-deployable integrated connectivity solution suitable for the IoT market. Those standards aim to simplify the deployment of IoT devices and machine-to-machine environments for device manufacturers.

With a focus on reducing logistic and manufacturing costs, footprint, and power consumption for battery-powered devices, Qualcomm Technologies has integrated a highly security-focused and EAL5+[1] pre-certified enclave in its new E41 4G Modem-RF. They have also enhanced the customer experience by enabling the first GSMA (Global System for Mobile communications Association) SAS-UP compliant security-rich IoT chip provisioning environment along with IDEMIA Secure Transactions' GSMA SGP32 compliant iSIM (ieUICC) capable of hosting multiple mobile operator subscriptions personalized in the OEM factory.

Moreover, IST's iSIM connectivity solution enables dynamic and flexible management of eSIM profiles, allowing to manage and download new subscriptions at the most suitable moment all along the manufacturing flow from silicon to device manufacturer in order to optimize the manufacturing process and the Mobile Network Operator partner selection.

By eliminating the need for specialized chip hardware for SIM connectivity solutions, this iSIM (ieUICC) is a real game changer for the IoT industry. The E41 4G Modem-RF integrating IST's new iSIM solution offers device manufacturers the ability to simplify the device manufacturing process by reducing the need for multiple models of the same device, and accelerate the time to market of commercial devices, while adding more processing power, intelligently integrated connectivity, all in a small and power-conscious form factor.

"We, at IDEMIA Secure Transactions, are proud to have collaborated with Qualcomm on this new iSIM technology. It promises to revolutionize the way the Internet of Things will be deployed in our increasingly connected world, thanks to previously unmatched scalability. The features of this new iSIM enable greater power-efficiency and enhanced flexibility for mobile operators and device manufacturers. This empowers them to effortlessly deliver over-the-air connectivity during factory personalization, streamlining logistics while optimizing connectivity management throughout the device's lifespan. We are excited about the possibilities this partnership brings to the IoT ecosystem" said Fabien JAUTARD, EVP for Connectivity Services at IDEMIA Secure Transactions.

"The E41 4G Modem-RF is at the heart of our collaboration with IDEMIA Secure Transactions, bringing a transformative iSIM solution to the IoT market," stated Jeff Arnold, Vice President, Product Management, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "We are thrilled to collaborate with IDEMIA Secure Transactions to usher in a new era of connectivity for the IoT market."

About IDEMIA Group

IDEMIA Group unlocks simpler and safer ways to pay, connect, access, identify, travel and protect public places. With its long-standing expertise in biometrics and cryptography, IDEMIA develops technologies of excellence with an impactful, ethical, and socially responsible approach. Every day, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions in the physical and digital worlds.

IDEMIA Group brings together three market-leading businesses that enable mission-critical solutions:

IDEMIA Secure Transactions is the leading technology provider who unlocks safer and easier ways to pay and connect.

is the leading technology provider who unlocks safer and easier ways to pay and connect. IDEMIA Public Security is a leading global provider of biometric solutions that unlock convenient and secure travel, access, and protection.

is a leading global provider of biometric solutions that unlock convenient and secure travel, access, and protection. IDEMIA Smart Identity leverages the power of cryptographic and biometric technologies to unlock a single trusted identity for all.

With a global team of nearly 15,000 employees, IDEMIA Group is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,400 enterprises in over 180 countries. For more information, visit www.idemia.com and follow @IDEMIAGroup on X.

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm is enabling a world where everyone and everything can be intelligently connected. Our one technology roadmap allows us to efficiently scale the technologies that launched the mobile revolution – including advanced connectivity, high-performance, low-power compute, on-device intelligence and more – to the next generation of connected smart devices across industries. Innovations from Qualcomm and our family of Snapdragon platforms will help enable cloud-edge convergence, transform industries, accelerate the digital economy, and revolutionize how we experience the world, for the greater good.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes our licensing business, QTL, and the vast majority of our patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated, operates, along with its subsidiaries, substantially all of our engineering, research and development functions, and substantially all of our products and services businesses, including our QCT semiconductor business. Snapdragon and Qualcomm branded products are products of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm patented technologies are licensed by Qualcomm Incorporated. Qualcomm is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.

[1] EAL 5+ (Evaluation Assurance Level 5+) is globally recognized security certification standard under the Common Criteria framework, ensuring that a product has been methodically designed and tested to provide high levels of protection against sophisticated threats.

