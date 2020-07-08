Idaho Champion Announces $3.5 Million Bought Deal Public Offering

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, July 8, 2020 /CNW/ - Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc. (CSE: ITKO) ("Champion" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Beacon Securities Limited ("Beacon"), on its own behalf and on behalf of a syndicate of underwriters (together with Beacon, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase, on a bought deal basis, 11,700,000 units (the "Units") in the capital of the Company at a price of $0.30 per Unit (the "Offering Price") for aggregate gross proceeds to the Company of $3,510,000.

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant (each whole Common Share purchase warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Common Share (a "Warrant Share") for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.45 per Warrant Share.

The closing of the Offering is expected to occur on or about July 30, 2020 (the "Closing Date") and is subject to the completion of formal documentation and receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"). The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Company has granted the Underwriters an option (the "Over-Allotment Option"), exercisable, in whole or in part, by Beacon, on behalf of the Underwriters, giving notice to the Company at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the Closing Date, to purchase, or to find substituted purchasers for, up to an additional number of Units equal to 15% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Offering at the Offering Price to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes.

The Units to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of a short form prospectus to be filed in the Provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario and Quebec (and such other Provinces as agreed between the Company and the Underwriters) and by private placement to eligible purchasers resident in jurisdictions other than Canada that are mutually agreed by the Company and Beacon, provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises and the Company does not therefore become subject to continuous disclosure obligations in such jurisdiction.

The Units being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("U.S. Securities Act") and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, "U.S. persons" (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. The Units may be offered in the United States to Qualified Institutional Buyers (as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act) pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements under rule 144A of the U.S. Securities Act. This news release will not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

Idaho Champion is a discovery-focused gold exploration company that is committed to advancing its 100% owned highly prospective mineral properties located in Idaho, United States. The Company's shares trade on the CSE under the trading symbol "ITKO". Idaho Champion is vested in Idaho with the Baner Project in Idaho County, the Champagne Project located in Butte County near Arco, and four cobalt properties in Lemhi County in the Idaho Cobalt Belt. Idaho Champion strives to be a responsible environmental steward, stakeholder and a contributing citizen to the local communities where we operate. Idaho Champion takes our social license seriously and employ local community members and services in our operations.

This News Release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, exploration results, potential mineralization, the estimation of mineral resources, exploration and mine development plans, timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to failure to identify mineral resources, failure to convert estimated mineral resources to reserves, the inability to complete a feasibility study which recommends a production decision, the preliminary nature of metallurgical test results, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future, changes in equity markets, inflation, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital, operating and reclamation costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

