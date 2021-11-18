ICPEI Holdings Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - ICPEI Holdings Inc. (the "Company") (TSXV: ICPH) which operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, today reported net income of $1.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to a net loss of $2.8 million in the same period of 2020.

Highlights

A combined ratio of 89.7% this quarter compared to 95.4% in the third quarter of 2020.

A 57% increase in Direct Written Premiums over the same period in 2020 to $18.4 million . Personal lines increased by 34% and commercial lines increased by 114% in this period when compared to the same period last year.

. Personal lines increased by 34% and commercial lines increased by 114% in this period when compared to the same period last year. Underwriting income was $1.4 million in this quarter compared to $0.4 million in the third quarter of 2020. This is the result of improved combined ratio and the increase in premium earned in this quarter over the same period last year.

in this quarter compared to in the third quarter of 2020. This is the result of improved combined ratio and the increase in premium earned in this quarter over the same period last year. Closing book value per share of $1.71 compared to $1.63 at the end of the second quarter of 2021. The $0.08 per share increase from the last quarter is the result of earnings per share in the third quarter of 2021.



3 months ended September 30 9 months ended September 30 ($ THOUSANDS except per share amounts) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Direct written and assumed premiums 18,422 11,739 47,923 31,569 Net earned premiums 13,962 9,441 37,557 26,871 Net claims incurred 6,594 5,335 17,455 14,490 Net acquisition costs 3,925 2,406 9,676 6,490 Operating expenses 2,004 1,269 5,533 3,903 Corporate expense 439 214 833 807 Underwriting income (1) 1,439 431 4,893 1,988 Investment income 533 3,046 1,763 4,012 Impact of change in discount rate on claims 75 (101) 65 (101) Net income before income taxes 1,608 3,162 5,888 5,092 Income tax expense 475 55 1,630 665 Net income on continued operations 1,133 3,107 4,258 4,427 Net income on discontinued operations - (5,866) - (5,866) Net income (loss) 1,133 (2,759) 4,258 (1,439) Net income attributed to:







Shareholders of the Company –

continued operations 1,133 2,923 3,942 3,877 Shareholders of the Company –

discontinued operations - (5,866) - (5,866) Non-controlling interest - 184 316 550









Earnings per share







Continued operations







Basic $0.08 $0.24 $0.28 $0.32 Diluted $0.08 $0.24 $0.28 $0.32 Discontinued operations







Basic - $(0.49) - $(0.49) Diluted - $(0.49) - $(0.49)





(1) Underwriting income is defined as net earned premiums less net claims incurred, net acquisition costs, operating expenses, and excludes any impact of change in discount rate on claims and corporate expenses.

Underwriting Results:



3 months ended

September 30 9 months ended September 30 Underwriting Income (loss) $000s 2021 2020 2021 2020 Personal Lines (6) (120) 1,113 1,696 Commercial Lines 1,445 551 3,780 292 Key Ratios







Loss Ratios 47.2% 56.5% 46.5% 53.9% Expense Ratios 42.5% 38.9% 40.5% 38.7% Combined Ratios 89.7% 95.4% 87.0% 92.6% Loss Ratios







Personal Lines 55.9% 61.3% 51.9% 52.6% Commercial Lines 35.8% 45.5% 38.8% 57.1%

Capital Management

The Minimum Capital Test ("MCT") ratio of the Company's subsidiary, Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island (ICPEI) as at September 30, 2021 was 309%, which comfortably exceeds the supervisory target of 150%.

The Company also entered into a bank credit facility consisting of $3 million Term Loan and $2 million revolving credit and drew on the $3 million Term Loan on April 1, 2021. During the third quarter, a repayment of $0.15 million was made to the bank.

COVID-19 Pandemic Update

Due to the strict restrictions on activity in early spring combined with rapid gains in vaccinations, the numbers of COVID-19 cases have gradually decreased and we are seeing the gradual re-opening of the Canadian economy in the second half of 2021. However, the risk of COVID-19 still remains but varies between and within communities and regions. Currently, COVID-19 did not have any significant impact on the results of the Company, but the impact remains uncertain as the pandemic evolves.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures

The Company uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS measures to assess performance. Securities regulators require that companies caution readers about non-IFRS measures that do not have a standardized meaning under IFRS and are unlikely to be comparable to similar measures used by other companies. The Company analyzes performance based on underwriting income and underwriting ratios such as combined, expense and loss ratios, which are non-IFRS measures. Underwriting income is defined as net earned premiums less net claims incurred, net acquisition costs, operating expenses, and excludes any impact of change in discount rate on claims and corporate expenses. Loss ratio is net claims incurred divided by net earned premiums. Expense ratio is net acquisition costs plus operating expenses divided by net earned premiums. Combined ratio is the sum of loss ratio and expense ratio.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information based on current expectations. This information includes, but is not limited to, statements about the operations, business, financial condition, priorities, targets, ongoing objectives, strategies, litigation outcomes and outlook of the Company. These statements, which appear in this press release generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "would", "should", "could", "trend", "predict", "likely", "potential" or "continue" or the negative thereof and similar variations.

This information is based upon certain material factors or assumptions that were applied in drawing a conclusion or making a projection as reflected in the forward-looking information. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific. A variety of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control, affect the operations, performance and results of its business and could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations expressed in any of this forward-looking information.

About ICPEI Holdings Inc.

Founded in 1998, ICPEI Holdings Inc. operates in the property and casualty insurance industry in Canada, providing personal and commercial lines insurance exclusively through the broker channel. The Company distributes insurance products through The Insurance Company of Prince Edward Island. The Company's name was changed from EFH Holdings Inc. to ICPEI Holdings Inc. after receiving approval from shareholders on July 15, 2021. It trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol ICPH effective August 20, 2021 and prior to December 23, 2020 it traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

For more information, please visit www.icpeiholdings.ca

