HSINCHU, Oct. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- ICP DAS-BMP (Biomedical Polymers), a committed Taiwan-based manufacturer and supplier of medical-grade TPU (thermoplastic polyurethane), is thrilled to announce its participation in COMPAMED 2024. This prestigious trade fair will be held from November 11-14, 2024, at Messe Düsseldorf, Germany.

At COMPAMED 2024, ICP DAS-BMP will present its latest advancements in TPU materials, showcasing a range of cutting-edge products. A key highlight will be the Engineering Arothane™ TPU (EARP series). This medical-grade, aromatic polyether-based rigid TPU is noted for its superior processability, high glass transition temperature (Tg), and exceptional light transmission properties. These features make it ideal for use as an auxiliary material in orthodontic treatment and Luer taper.

The exhibit will also include the Arothane™ ARP-W-G series, loaded with 40-60% Tungsten. This aromatic polyether-based TPU offers superior radiopacity compared to traditional Barium Sulfate, essential for small-dimension or thin-walled medical devices. The ARP-W-G series is also known for its small pellet size, high fluidity, and excellent dispersion, making it a preferred choice for guidewire coating materials.

Additionally, ICP DAS-BMP will showcase Arothane™ ARP-B20 (20% Barium Sulfate) and Durathane™ ALC-B40 (40% Barium Sulfate). Both products have passed rigorous 90-day implantation tests in accordance with ISO 10993-6 standards, ensuring their reliability and safety for medical use.

In response to evolving market needs, ICP DAS-BMP is excited to introduce its new soft ARP series, featuring hardness levels below 70A. This series includes ARP-60A, ARP-63A, and ARP-67A, providing versatile solutions for various medical applications with enhanced flexibility and performance.

The ICP DAS-BMP team warmly invites all attendees to visit them from November 11-14 at Hall 8b, Booth C09-1. Explore the latest breakthroughs in medical-grade TPU, engage with the experts, and discover tailored solutions designed to meet your specific requirements.

ICP DAS-BMP, a leading TPU manufacturer and supplier based in Taiwan, is ISO 13485 certified and operates specialized laboratories focused on quality management. Leveraging over thirty years of industrial automation expertise from its parent company ICP DAS, ICP DAS-BMP employs smart factory practices to enhance product quality and expedite delivery times. The company is committed to responsive after-sales support and flexible solutions, even for small order quantities, ensuring customer satisfaction and fostering long-term partnerships.

