ICONIC TERRY BRADSHAW OKLAHOMA RANCH SOLD

NFL LEGEND MOVES SOUTH TO TEXAS.

OUT-OF-STATE INTERESTS VENTURE NOW DEVELOPING LARGE SCALE MULTIFACETED EQUINE COMPLEX ON 800-ACRE FACILITY.

DALLAS, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ -- The Icon Global Group has announced the completed sale of the Bradshaw Ranch owned by NFL Quarterback Legend and Host of Fox TV NFL Sunday, Terry Bradshaw. Bradshaw recently closed the sale of his long-time ranch and home near Thackerville, Oklahoma, handing off more than twenty years of ownership. The enormous homestead on the sprawling almost 800-acre property was also the primary filming location for E Entertainment Television's, "The Bradshaw Bunch". The extensive property was also an intensive grazing and working cattle operation as well as being an internationally renowned breeder of world champion halter class quarter horses. It was listed on the market for $22.5 million dollars.

The property has been re-branded as Red River Equine. The ranch is being re-developed and marketed as a large-scale premiere breeding, training, and sales preparation facility catering to several different aspects of the American Quarter Horse industry. The facility will stand a variety of specialty proven stallions for breeding, provide embryo transfer as well as other niche management and breeding practices focused on augmenting various alternative breeder, trainer, and competitor needs in the rapidly growing sector of the horse industry.

The new ownership is a joint venture between two formerly out-of-state identities, Billy, and Suzzone Franks of Texas, together with Chad and Tiffeny Beus who have relocated from Utah to lead the venture development. Beus stated, "We chose this location and facility because of its very central geographical location to all points within the region, especially central to Texas and Oklahoma. This is important to our clientele and to the expansion requirements of our business. The large size of the ranch with its already established infrastructure and first-class facilities of the long-standing Bradshaw operation was a perfect platform from which to not only launch our operations but importantly to build upon, improve, and diversify he said.

Terry Bradshaw said, "The decision-making process to finally selling has been a long and winding road. Along the way, we have been presented with and considered many great offers, opportunities, and proposals. However, between my own schedule, the TV series, my family's changing needs, our horse and cattle business, as well as many other commitments, neither timing nor opportunity was ever on our side or completely aligned. Plus, and frankly, I loved this ranch so much, having built it from the ground up, so I was very tied to it. Tammy and I really didn't want to make the final break until we found our perfect sunset opportunity to do what we enjoy on a smaller scale and in a place, we absolutely love, and we found that. Working with Bernie Uechtritz and his Team over at Icon Global has really been phenomenal. Tammy and I appreciate Bernie's long-time professionalism, patience, personality, and counsel. I sincerely recommend Icon Global to anyone within the equestrian, ranching, and land business needs, whether simplistic or especially complex like our deal."

Icon Global founder Bernard Uechtritz added, "This important sale was the culmination and alignment of the efforts of many people, teams, and factors over time, and far too many to mention everyone involved. However, I do want to especially recognize and thank my good friends and professional associates starting with Bill Fandel in Telluride, Colorado, as well as Jeff Boswell and Brian Pickens in Dallas and Houston, all of whom were integral to the team at Icon's success formula in getting this deal beginning to end, across the line. In addition, Jay Winborne president of the NCHA, and his own marketing folks also assisted greatly in Icon's efforts to cast a wide marketing net across the NCHA spectrum of the horse industry, which in fact very much helped our cause. Michael Ferguson and his team at Capital Farm Credit in Bryan were masterful in leading the critical financing aspects of the sale which closed in record time despite what Mother Nature and Murphy's law had thrown at us along the way. We were able to announce the call for offers marketing in April and then complete our closed sale process in just a couple of months" – END

