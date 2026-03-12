Iconic Fairmont Le Château Montebello Available for Sale Through Court-Supervised Process

MONTEBELLO, QC, March 12, 2026 /CNW/ - Global diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers, acting as exclusive advisor to PricewaterhouseCoopers Inc. ("PwC") in its capacity as court-appointed receiver of Millennium Golden Jiachen Hotel Holdings Ltd. and 4345118 Canada Inc., has launched a Sale and Investment Solicitation Process (SISP) for the Fairmont Le Château Montebello, one of Eastern Canada's most iconic luxury resort properties.

Located on approximately 925 acres along the Ottawa River in Québec's Papineau region -- roughly one hour from Ottawa and 90 minutes from Montréal -- the 210-room resort is recognized as the largest log structure in the world. Originally completed in 1930, the Property served as the private retreat of the Seigniory Club for four decades and has hosted world leaders at events including the 1981 G7 Summit. The Property first opened to the public in 1970 following an acquisition by Canadian Pacific Hotels, with the Fairmont banner added in 2000 following Canadian Pacific Hotel's acquisition of Fairmont Hotels Management L.P., merging its portfolio to create Fairmont Hotels & Resorts. The Property is currently managed by Fairmont Hotels & Resorts under a hotel management agreement.

The offering encompasses the operating hotel, an 18-hole Stanley Thompson-designed championship golf course, a 100-slip marina, approximately 17,000 square feet of meeting and event space, five food and beverage outlets, a full-service spa, and approximately 685 acres of excess land presenting future development potential.

Approximately $17 million in capital improvements have been invested between 2019 and 2025.

Non-binding letters of intent are due by April 7, 2026, with definitive offers due May 13, 2026. The anticipated closing is targeted for the week of July 27, 2026.

All inquiries regarding the sale process should be directed to Colliers. Further information regarding the sale can be accessed on Colliers Canada website. Information regarding the Receiver's activities is available on PwC's website.

