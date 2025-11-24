ICONIC COMEDIAN RON JAMES' FIRST STREAMING SPECIAL "THE VIEW FROM HERE"!

Enter the Picture Productions Streaming Special on FRIDAY NOVEMBER 28 @ 7:30 P.M. ET (ACCESS FOR 24 HOURS)

TORONTO, Nov. 24, 2025 /CNW/ - After selling out theatres for almost 30 years, legendary award-winning comedian RON JAMES presents his first streaming special on Friday, Nov 28th, The View from Here. In this 90-minute special, Ron finds the funny in the 'next door neighbour' we once knew, now under the iron rule of a tyrannical orange tool.

The special streams live on Nov. 28th at 7:30 p.m. EST; ticket buyers have 24 hours to view the stream to address the different time zones.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YGuXQTrzcLk to see a clip of Ron on stage. (CNW Group/Enter the Picture Productions)

Over the course of his career, Ron has appeared on all major American television networks, starred in 3 television series and a record-breaking 10 one-hour comedy specials in Canada. Click here to view Ron on stage.

His recent appearances on the popular U.S. based Meidas Touch YouTube channel, with over 5.5 million subscribers, went viral and American viewers left thousands of glowing reviews about his hilarious commentary on the political chaos currently reigning in Washington.

That success led to the idea of streaming a new comedy special that people anywhere and everywhere can watch.

"This streaming special gives me a chance to reach all corners of North America and the world, without having to drive to points beyond the pale, over widow-making strips of asphalt for gigs through winter blizzards a yeti wouldn't wander! If the job of a stand-up comedian is speaking truth to power, then given the abuse of power in the 'land of the no-longer free', it's imperative this next-door ally hold Trump and his reptilian minions to account", says James.

Tickets are available at: https://www.eventbrite.ca/e/ron-james-stand-up-special-livestream-the-view-from-here-tickets-1757744072839

https://linktr.ee/ronjamescomedy

'…a virtuoso comedic performance' Globe and Mail

'...scarcely time to breath between fits of helpless laughter' Halifax Herald

'…the funniest man in Canada' Victoria Times Colonist

