Iconic Canadian Tourism Brand Pirate Life Adventures Offered for Sale After 15 Years

The business currently operates four Transport Canada-certified pirate ships in Toronto, Ottawa, and Hamilton, serving thousands of guests each season. The vessels are road-transportable, offering future owners the flexibility to expand operations into additional waterfront markets across Canada.

The acquisition includes:

Four 40-foot x 12-foot pirate ships

Waterfront leases and docking rights

Operating licenses and permits

Established customer databases and marketing systems

Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario liquor licensing

A highly recognizable brand with strong repeat business and organic consumer demand

Each vessel is approved for up to 40 passengers plus crew and is equipped with twin Yamaha 115 HP outboard engines, 24 interactive water cannons, and full Transport Canada safety equipment.

Over the past decade and a half, Pirate Life has become a standout attraction within Ontario's tourism and experiential events industry, supported by strong word-of-mouth marketing, hundreds of positive Google and TripAdvisor reviews, and a loyal returning customer base.

"Experiential entertainment continues to grow as consumers prioritize memorable shared experiences," says the owner of the vessels, Matt Slaman. "Pirate Life has built a recognizable brand and operational foundation that offers a unique opportunity for the right buyer to step into an established tourism business with immediate revenue potential."

Operating seasonally from May through October, the business combines established operational systems with lifestyle flexibility and expansion potential within the growing experiential tourism sector.

For entrepreneurs, tourism operators, or hospitality groups seeking a proven and fully operational waterfront entertainment business, Pirate Life Adventures represents a rare acquisition opportunity.

For acquisition inquiries, please contact [email protected].

About Pirate Life Adventures

Pirate Life Adventures is a Canadian family entertainment and experiential tourism company operating immersive pirate ship cruises across Ontario since 2009. With locations in Toronto, Ottawa, and Hamilton, the company delivers private charters, family adventures, corporate events, school trips, and interactive waterfront experiences for thousands of guests each season.

SOURCE Pirate Life Adventures

Media Contact: Stephanie Mitchell, Marketing Manager, Pirate Life Adventures, [email protected], https://www.piratelife.ca/