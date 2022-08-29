Icicle Technologies Scores Upset Win at 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards for ERP Software of the Year

Icicle ERP's state-of-the-art food manufacturing software solution recognized as the top ERP technology in the global AgTech market.

RICHMOND, BC, Aug. 29, 2022 /CNW/ - Food manufacturing ERP software company, Icicle Technologies Inc. (Icicle), today announced that it claimed the title of ERP Software of the Year at the 2022 AgTech Breakthrough Awards. The annual event honors excellence in agricultural and food technologies, services and products from around the world.

Icicle's unique technology elevates growing food manufacturing companies to become world class operations with food safety at their foundation. Members of the Icicle Community simplify complex food production data management, and reach the highest levels of efficiency and profitability as they expand market reach.

"The needs of our customers are changing faster than ever as a result of more stringent regulations, like the new FSMA Traceability rule." said Steven Burton, Founder & CEO of Icicle. "Icicle's collaborative approach to development ensures that our entire user community gains a competitive edge through technology that adapts and grows with them. Together we are shaping the future of food production. We are grateful that our efforts have been recognized on the international stage by AgTech Breakthrough."

AgTech Breakthrough conducts the industry's most comprehensive analysis and evaluation of agricultural and food technology categories, including Internet-of-Things and AI-based agricultural technologies, farm management, food quality, data analytics and more. The program attracted over 1,600 nominations globally, with each company evaluated for innovation, performance, ease of use, functionality and impact.

Icicle ERP stood apart from its contemporaries for its outstanding strength in compliance management and adaptability for highly complex food production businesses. A complete end-to-end solution for food production, Icicle ERP automates best practices to maximize ROI and optimize resource utilization, allowing food companies to thrive despite rising cost and ongoing labor shortages.

For more information on the AgTech Breakthrough Awards and the full list of winners, visit AgTechBreakthrough.com .

About Icicle

Icicle moves food companies to an intelligent cloud platform that simplifies operations. This technology connects quality assurance, traceability, food safety, maintenance, and vendor management into a single, unified digital platform. Through technological excellence, Icicle improves quality, production efficiency, and safety while expanding growth opportunities for all types of food businesses. Learn more at IcicleTechnologies.com.

