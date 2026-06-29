IBM to Appoint Omnicom Media as Global Media Agency of Record

NEW YORK, June 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, today announced it will be named global media agency of record for IBM following a competitive review. The appointment includes media planning and buying responsibilities across the Americas, EMEA, Japan and APAC regions.

The decision expands an existing relationship between IBM and Omnicom Media in EMEA, awarded in January 2025.

The decision underscores Omnicom's strength in seamlessly integrating global and local markets, its deep B2B audience expertise, and its leadership in AI, automation, and performance-led media strategy and execution.

"IBM is working side-by-side with clients around the world, co-creating innovative technology and AI solutions that address their most complex challenges. To be successful, we need agency partners who understand our business, our ambitions, and the needs of the clients we serve," said Jonathan Adashek, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications at IBM. "Omnicom Media brings a globally integrated approach and a deep appreciation for how data, technology, and creativity come together at scale. That alignment gives us confidence in their ability to build more connected, relevant experiences that support IBM's long-term growth."

Omnicom Media Chief Client Success Officer Guy Marks added, "We share IBM's belief that innovation is most powerful when it is applied to solve real business challenges. Together, we have an opportunity to build a more intelligent, agile and integrated media ecosystem powered by data, automation and emerging technologies that can drive measurable impact across markets."

Omnicom Media's appointment is effective July 1.

ABOUT OMNICOM MEDIA

Omnicom Media, an Omnicom (NYSE: OMC) Connected Capability, is the world's largest global media management network. Powered by the Omni Intelligence Platform, Omnicom Media agencies leverage $75.6 billion in billings, 40,000+ specialists across 70+ markets, and the industry's most powerful portfolio identity, commerce, and intelligence assets to design dynamic Growth Ecosystems that enable the world's most ambitious businesses to grow faster and smarter. The Omnicom Media portfolio includes global media agency brands OMD, Initiative, PHD, UM, Hearts & Science, and Mediahub; core Omnicom Integrated Media offerings Acxiom, the world's premier identity solution, and the Flywheel digital commerce practice; and specialty services across the cloud consulting, creator, financial, healthcare, and sports & entertainment categories. For more information visit omnicommedia.com.

CONTACT: Isabelle Gauvry, [email protected]

SOURCE Omnicom Media